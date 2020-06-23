Home Town's Erin Napier Releases 3 Nostalgia-Inspired Summer Candles

The three scents — Summer '99, Lucy's Lemonade, and Ponchatoula Strawberry —are available for purchase now

Thanks to Erin Napier, summer 2020 is about to smell a whole lot nicer.

The decorator and HGTV star, 34, announced in an Instagram post on Saturday the release of three new candles that smell just like summer — and are all inspired by unique memories from throughout her life.

The nostalgia-inspired candles will be sold in-store and online at the Laurel Mercantile Co., Erin and her husband Ben's store in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, which is familiar to fans of their HGTV series Home Town.

In her Instagram post, Erin explained the inspiration behind the new scents, beginning with the Summer '99 Candle, which she calls "my hands down favorite ever."

"In the summer of 1999, when I was 13, my mother had a perfume in a green glass bottle that reminded me of the antique tonics I'd seen in movies — like absinthe," Erin said on Instagram. "I would secretly steal a splash of it every day, to breathe in the energizing ginger, apricot, green cardamom, and white tea crispness that made me feel so grown up even as I spent my afternoons roller skating down Central Avenue in downtown Laurel."

Erin explained that while the perfume was "discontinued years ago," she found an unopened bottle in an online action, allowing her to duplicate the fragrance for the candle "so I can light it and feel 13 again, whenever I want."

The next candle is Lucy's Lemonade, which is "inspired by the tart raspberry, lemon and sugar summer magic served in paper cups at 50 cents a pop," Erin said.

And finally, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Candle, inspired by the sweet strawberries in south Louisiana where one of the Laurel Mercantile co-owners is from, "smells the way an ice cold strawberry sorbet tastes, like the sweetest treat on a hot summer day," according to Erin.

All three scents are available in different sizes, starting at $12.

Erin's full scent collection features 20 different candles. Several others have also been released, including Portside, The Old City, Saturday Morning, Savannah and Summer School. According to the website, each candle has a burn time of at least 50 hours, and is made with a non-toxic soy wax blend. All ingredients and materials are sourced from the U.S.