Drew Barrymore Adorably Reacts to Erin Napier Calling the Actress Her 'Hero' and Reveals 'Now We're Friends'

Drew Barrymore and Erin Napier have an adorable story about their friendship.

On Tuesday, the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, shared an Instagram video of her watching Erin and her husband Ben Napier on their HGTV series Home Town.

In the footage, Ben and Erin talk about their heroes. Erin recalls hers: "Drew Barrymore, and then I met her."

Barrymore pans the camera to her own face, showing she appears to be in awe and giddy because of Erin's revelation.

Erin continues, "They say never meet your heroes but we were both incredibly impressed with our heroes. They were lovely."

Barrymore then breaks her silence and gushes, "And now we're friends."

She echoed a similar sentiment in the caption and said that she and Ben are also now buddies.

Erin wrote in Barrymore's Instagram comments, "Why do I feel like crying right now ❤️❤️"

Ben Napier and Erin Napier. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The two first met in December 2021, when Ben and Erin were guests on The Drew Barrymore Show. Neither Erin nor Barrymore were ashamed to swoon over one another during their meet-cute.

"I can't believe I'm sitting with you in person and not on my couch, savoring Home Town and watching you guys on television," said Barrymore.

Erin agreed and added, "Same Drew, same. I need a minute."

"This is Erin's dream come true," Ben confirmed.

Erin revealed Barrymore even served as inspiration for a unique hairstyle when she was high school.

"You were seriously my all-time favorite in high school. I cut my hair to look like you," Erin said before referencing her current pixie style and calling it, "the grow out from my Drew Barrymore cut."

Interestingly enough, Ben said the short haircut caught his attention when the couple, who celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary in November first met, one another.

"It's a big day," said Ben of the serendipity moment.

Barrymore also helped Erin find a last-minute dress for the CMAs, where the HGTV stars presented an award.

In an Instagram reel shared in November, Erin revealed that when she found out she and Ben would be presenting the male vocalist of the year award, she only had 12 days to find a gown for the night. That's when she looked to none other than her "style icon" for assistance.

"I am ignorant about fashion, frankly. We are not red carpet people," Erin wrote.

When her original dress didn't go as planned, she reached out to the Wedding Singer actress. "I looked up to her for so many years! I nervously reached out to her to ask: Where do I begin to find a dress? I found one I loved but couldn't find my size," Napier explained. "Drew asked [fashion brand Marchesa] to help me, and help they did."

The HGTV star went full fairytale at country's biggest night, wearing a romantic teal gown featuring tulle sleeves and floral appliqués from the New York-based label.

In the end, she wrote, "I've never felt so lovely and fancy and outside my norm. It helped me feel like I belonged when I was so nervous."