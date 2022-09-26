Erin Napier Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben for His 39th Birthday: 'Blessed by You'

The HGTV couple have been married for 13 years and share daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 14 months

Published on September 26, 2022 04:41 PM
Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Erin Napier is showing her love for her husband Ben!

The HGTV star, 37, shared a slideshow of photos on Saturday in honor of Ben's 39th birthday.

"Happy birthday to our fast driving, hard working, thoughtful, generous @scotsman.co. You love everyone in your circle so well," she wrote alongside various photos of Ben having fun at work and relaxing at home.

"Mae, Helen and I are blessed by you and the example you are," she continued, referencing their two daughters Helen, 5, and Mae, 14 months. Adding, "Except for the fast driving. I'll keep being a granny driver. 😘"

On August 30, Ben showed his appreciation for his wife in a similar post for Erin's 37th birthday. His 10-photo Instagram carousel gave followers an inside look into some of the couple's most memorable moments — including their cover shoot for PEOPLE's Jan 4. 2021 issue.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my wife, the mother of my children, my business partner, the star of the @hgtv show I work on, my co-author, my travel companion, and my favorite magazine cover girl!!"

Along with a throwback shot from their wedding at the University of Mississippi's Paris Yates Chapel in 2008, Ben also included a sweet snap of Erin in the delivery room and one of her embracing their daughters. She commented on the post, "i love you, big ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In addition to the cute post, the Home Town co-host gifted his wife with a complete itinerary of birthday plans for her to enjoy.

Erin took to social media to document the thoughtful gift, which showed a green piece of paper with Ben's handwriting all over it. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. This year, I am giving you the most luxurious gift there is. Time."

The opposite side of the paper detailed an entire weekend of activities, from organizing lunch for Erin to enjoy with her "gal pals" to "future" plans of having her painting studio set up and ready for her.

"My birthday is coming next week, so it was not on my mind at all when I woke up to this today. I should tell you that Ben isn't perfect. No one is. But he is completely perfect for me. I had a good cry this morning. Husbands: give your wife time for her birthday," Erin captioned the post.

