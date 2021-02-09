Erin Napier's mother, Karen Rasberry, said that she was recently diagnosed with "two blockages in the left anterior, descending artery which requires two stents"

Erin Napier Asks for Prayers After Her Mom Is Diagnosed with Coronary Artery Disease: 'Too Close for Comfort'

Erin Napier's mother, Karen Rasberry, has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

Napier, 35, asked fans to pray for her mom on her Instagram Stories Monday, revealing that Rasberry "hasn't been feeling well and now she knows why."

"my mama wrote this," the Home Town star captioned a screenshot from a message Rasberry had shared on Facebook. "y'all say a prayer for her?"

In the note, Rasberry wrote alongside a photo of an ocean view, "This is the place and view that always touches my soul and makes my heart feel light. It's especially important today. Have you ever thought about being a woman and having coronary artery disease? Probably not."

Rasberry said she recently underwent a cardiac catheterization — a procedure that checks arteries for blockages — and was diagnosed with "two blockages in the left anterior, descending artery which requires two stents."

"It wasn't the widower-maker, but it was too close for comfort," she continued, referring to the type of heart attack alarmingly known as a "widowmaker" that is caused by 100 percent blockage of the LAD.

"I was very sick but paid little attention to the vague symptoms that women often have," Rasberry wrote. "My condition is due to very unfortunate genetics and from probably eating too much Ranch dressing, Rotel dip and fried fish."

"Pray for me because it's going to be a long few months of recovery and taking meds that are so strange to me," she added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary artery disease is caused by plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. Blockages in the arteries can weaken the heart muscle and may lead to heart failure.

Napier's post about her mother's health comes weeks after the HGTV star revealed that her 3-year-old daughter Helen had an accident on a playground slide, resulting in an injury.

"A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide," Erin wrote in an Instagram post in January, sharing pictures of her child's pink cast and of husband Ben Napier sleeping next to Helen's crib to keep an eye on her. "So thankful to have @scotsman.co beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when = parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve racking."

According to Napier, doctors later had to "rebreak" Helen's leg to fix the injury.