Erin Napier Is 'Feeling Really Lucky to Still Get Butterflies' on NYC Date Night with Husband Ben

Love is definitely in the air for Erin and Ben Napier.

The stars of HGTV's Home Town had a date night in New York City on Tuesday night, and Erin shared a romantic photo from the evening on Instagram.

Alongside a snapshot of Ben, 39, smiling with their hearty steak dinner at Keen's Steakhouse, Erin, 37, reflected on their marriage in the caption.

"I've been sitting across the table from him for almost 18 years. 14 years ago, we honeymooned in NYC, and tonight we talked about parenting and remembered who we used to be when we came to this city. It feels so long ago, far away," she wrote.

She continued her tribute with a sweet proclamation of love for her husband. "But I like him still. Really like him. And love him. Feeling really lucky to still get butterflies," she wrote.

In the comments section, Ben joked about being able to afford steak dinners over a decade later. "Glad we can afford to buy each of us steak, but I'd still share mine with you… and Helen… and Mae," he wrote, referring to their daughters.

The pair, who were featured in this week's PEOPLE cover story (on newsstands Friday), have had a busy year. Ben and Erin have their hands full with TV shows, businesses and special projects — but the couple still always manage to put family time first.

Larsen and Talbert

They recently completed a new home in the country, where they can spend quality time with their two daughters, Helen, 4, and Mae, 17 months, and retreat from the spotlight they've found themselves in thanks to the success of their show, its spinoffs, and now, acting roles in one of the network's first scripted holiday movies, A Christmas Open House (now streaming on discovery+ and airing on HGTV Dec. 7).

The HGTV couple, who will mark their 14th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, know it's important to carve out time away from work for family-only time with their girls.

RELATED VIDEO: People Cover Story Featuring Ben & Erin Napier

"We know this is fleeting," says Erin of her time with her kids. "I feel like we are in the middle of living the best years of our life. I'm very aware of it, and I want to keep it somehow."

The Napier's holiday special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, airs Nov. 27; A Christmas Open House is now streaming on discovery+ and will air on HGTV Dec. 7; Home Town returns to HGTV Dec. 4; and season two of Home Town Takeover will arrive in early 2023.