Erin Napier Is Calling Out 'Extra Rudeness' in Her Instagram Comments: 'Go Ahead and Unfollow'

Erin Napier is putting haters in their place.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old HGTV host shared a message calling out some disrespectful comments that she has seen on her Instagram.

"Let's talk about something. There has been some extra rudeness happening in the comments for the last week or so," the Home Town star wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a smiling selfie.

"If you feel like you're the kind of person who could leave your unsolicited rude opinion laying around on social media, go ahead and unfollow me so I don't have to do it for you," she added. "We aren't a good fit, you see. It's you, not me."

While the designer didn't specify what incident inspired her post, the clap back came after there was some scrutiny of a clip she shared from Home Town that features her young niece, Nell. Erin and her husband Ben limit their own your daughters' — Helen, 4, and Mae, 9 months — public presence and don't show their faces on social media.

Napier responded to one commenter who was questioning the baby's face being shown, writing, "because her parents approved? This is easy."

Another follower felt compelled to criticize her for interrupting Ben while filming Home Town on her most recent post in which the comments are now turned off.

In response, Napier acknowledged that it happens because she is trying to move the show forward but she is "self conscious" about the behavior.

"I'm critical of myself too and it's embarrassing when someone else points it out," she explained. "It happens mostly because the editors need a sound byte that gets to the point and I'm trying to get us there."

Napier is no stranger to taking a stand against social media bullying.

In December 2020, she wrote a candid post explaining how to be "a decent person on social media" after trolls criticized her daughter's hair.

"Those comments and the people who make them are not welcome here. Full stop," she wrote at the time. "If you feel you may be a person capable of communicating this way, please see yourself away from my account or I'll be glad to help you do that. 😘"

She shared a similar sentiment earlier that year, telling followers her page is not to "be mean and critical."