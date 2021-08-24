The star of HGTV's Home Town shared several snaps from her days as the lead singer of "Sunday's Maria"

Erin Napier Reveals She Had Her Own Band in High School to Make 'My Gas Money' — See the Photos!

Erin Napier may be a talented home renovator, but she also has another skill — music!

On Monday, the Home Town Takeover star, 35, took to Instagram to share some throwback shots of herself in high school, letting fans in on a fact that she's never shared before: she used to be in a band.

"Something you didn't know: In high school, I had a band called Sunday's Maria (an homage to Maria from all those @countingcrows songs) and we played a lot of Blind Melon and Alanis Morrissette and Ani DiFranco and Barenaked Ladies cover songs," wrote the mom of two, who welcomed her second daughter — Mae, nearly 3 months — with her husband and HGTV costar Ben Napier on May 28.

"I played at coffee shops and made my gas money," she continued alongside a slideshow of three photos of herself on stage performing, both singing and playing the guitar.

"I had a hula girl on the dashboard of my Mitsubishi Eclipse and a 'Joe Patti for President 🐠' sticker on the bumper," she added (Joe Patti's Seafood is a beloved seafood market in Pensacola, Florida). She then concluded the post with a hashtag: "#themoreyouknow."

Erin has shared bits and pieces with fans in the past about growing up in small-town Mississippi. She and Ben, who were college sweethearts, were both raised in the tiny town of Laurel, where they renovate old homes and revitalize old buildings on their HGTV show Home Town.

While Erin has said she had a wonderful childhood, she did experience hardships as well growing up.

"I was a bit strange and introverted," she told Southern Living last year of her time growing up in Laurel, explaining that she was bullied in middle school because she had different interests than a lot of the other kids her age.

"Library time was my favorite. I had a fossil collection. I would put together natural history dioramas in old shoeboxes. Or I'd stay home and make a tiger costume — that was really exciting to me," she said.

Last December, Erin told PEOPLE that she and Ben are trying to raise their daughters out of the spotlight in an effort to give them the type of childhood they had.