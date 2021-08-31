HGTV star Erin Napier celebrated the special occasion by sharing photos from the festivities with husband Ben Napier and their 3-year-old daughter, Helen

Erin Napier Says She Feels 'So Lucky' for Family on Her 36th Birthday

Erin Napier is counting her blessings on her 36th birthday.

The HGTV star celebrated the special occasion on Instagram by sharing a series of photos from the festivities with husband Ben Napier, 37, and their children.

The couple shared a sweet smooch in one picture, while another gave a glimpse at Erin's home-cooked birthday dinner of lasagna and garlic bread.

"I'm so lucky to have this family for my birthday 🥳 thank you for making me feel so special every day of my life, @scotsman.co #mamaslasagna," she wrote.

In July, the Home Town host gave her husband a sweet shout-out while posting an adorable shot of Ben holding their 3-year-old daughter Helen on his shoulders.

"I love parenting with you," the mom-of-two wrote in the caption.

The two are also parents to daughter Mae, whom they welcomed in May.

Ben and Erin, who announced their pregnancy news in April, celebrated the birth of their second baby, telling PEOPLE, "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!"

Erin later publicly praised Ben for his support in the weeks following Mae's arrival.

"If he's not scooping me up off the sofa as I'm recovering from surgery, he's mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming," she wrote in June.