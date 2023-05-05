Erin Napier Shuts Down Instagram Haters Who Called Her 'Defensive' Over Her No Social Media Plan

Erin Napier is standing her ground!

On Thursday, the HGTV star, 37, teased a new project she's been "incubating" in a video posted on Instagram, in which she encouraged parents who are keeping their kids "social media free" to join her on the developing campaign.

Napier is mom to daughters Mae, 21 months, and Helen, 5, who she shares with husband Ben.

"Alright y'all, I'm up to something," she started in the video. "I can't tell you about it yet, but I can tell you that I'm looking for parents who are keeping their kids social media free through high school and junior high too."

While many of her followers were supportive in the comments, others were quick to highlight the flaws they saw in her idea.

One user asked: "What happens after high school if they haven't learned how to use it responsibly before they leave home? This makes sense before they become teenagers but I think it gets more complicated after that."

Erin responded directly to the comment, asking the user, "what happens when they encounter alcohol? hopefully you've taught them how to use it correctly."

The debate started to heat up when the user wrote back, "last I checked social media isn't illegal for under 21," adding that they felt Erin was being "very defensive about this topic."

But the Home Town host did not back down.

"You didn't want me to reply to your comment? i'm not defensive," she responded. "I believe social media should be available to adults who are emotionally mature enough to handle it. sort of like driving a car or buying alcohol. a reasonable comparison, I think."

Another user added their two cents to the conversation, telling Erin that comparing social media to alcohol is "quite frankly ridiculous."

Again, the mom of two stood her ground and explained that scientific studies have shown "the effects of social media" on children. "Give it a google," she added.

This is not the first time Erin has been vocal about the negative impact social media can have. She discussed why her own children are not allowed to have any accounts until they're older during an interview with her husband and TODAY.

The design couple explained that it's their "personal policy" to not let Mae or Helen have "any access to social media until they're done with high school" when they're "old enough to see it for what it is."

On why they try to keep their daughters out of the spotlight on their own social media accounts, Erin said that they need to "build a hedge of protection" around them "until they're strong enough to fight that battle."

Ben added his take on the situation, emphasizing that he wouldn't want his parents to post videos and photos of him when he was younger.

He said: "What if you went back 30 years and started publicizing the things that I did, and my brothers and my friends, before I knew better?"

Erin has also taken a stance against trolls on her own social media, shutting down bullies and even turning off her comments when she felt followers were getting too negative on her feed.