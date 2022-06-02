Erin Napier Celebrates Making NYT Best Sellers List with Giant Hug from Ben — See the Cute Moment

Erin Napier is starting out the month on top.

The Home Town star posted to Instagram after finding out that her new illustrated children's book, The Lantern House, made the New York Times best sellers list.

The post — which starts with a photo of a sweet letter from her husband and co-star Ben Napier, — showcases The Lantern House's number 3 spot in NYT's Picture Books category.

"This morning's note from Ben had me feeling good about things no matter what we would find out, but I can't believe my eyes. We did it, @adamtrest! 🏡😭❤️ #TheLanternHouse is a bestseller, thanks to all of you who supported it. Thank y'all so very much for that," Erin captioned the post, shouting out illustrator Adam Trest, who she worked with for the book.

The Napiers are known for restoring homes in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi for first-time buyers, young families, and older adults looking to live closer to family. The Lantern House tells the story of an old, empty house who dreams to have a family make a home of it again.

In his letter to Erin, Ben wrote: "Today is a big day. It is the first day of June. School is out and families are embarking on their vacations. That is not what makes today big for us. Your children's book might be on the NYT Best Sellers list today. It might not be. The truth is, you and Adam wrote and illustrated a beautiful story and book."

Erin Napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

Erin celebrated the good news with a cookie cake — and a bear hug from Ben. "When you tell your crush you made the NYT bestseller list," Erin captioned a video on her Instagram Story of the cute moment with Ben.

On May 23, Erin appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new title, appearing on TV and traveling alone for the first time without her co-star-husband.

In the GMA segment, Erin told host George Stephanopoulos that her two daughters, Helen and Mae, inspired the book.

"I think once you have children you start thinking of children's literature in a whole new way when you re-read those books you loved now that you're an adult," she said on the morning show.

In an interview with PEOPLE last September, Erin said The Lantern House, told from the perspective of the house as its occupants change and grow, is a gift for her and Trest's daughters.