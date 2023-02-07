Erin Napier Announces Third Book, a Celebration of the Beautiful 'Imperfections' of Her Home — See the Cover!

The HGTV star’s new tome, HEIRLOOM ROOMS: Soulful Stories of Home, will be released on Oct. 3, 2023

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 7, 2023 04:30 PM
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty

Erin Napier is opening up about what makes a home truly special.

The Home Town star's third book, HEIRLOOM ROOMS: Soulful Stories of Home will be released October 3, 2023, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. It explores the true meaning of home through a collection of personal essays and nostalgic photographs.

Each essay Napier, 37, pens tells the story behind a room in her beloved Laurel, Miss. house that she shares with her husband Ben Napier, 39, and their two daughters, Helen, 5, and Mae, 19 months.

Erin's book also highlights the unique spaces of her family and friends and includes prompts for readers to jot down what memories their own home evokes.

"I wanted to write essays about our own home wherein every room is its own chapter about a particular time in our life together and I invited friends to be contributors and do the same," she tells PEOPLE. "I hope readers will find the stories and photos beautiful for their relatability, and that it makes them reframe the way they think of their own homes."

Heirloom Rooms by Erin Napier
Simon & Schuster, Inc.

The book focuses on how the imperfections of a house ultimately make it beautiful, which is one of the reasons why Erin was inspired to start writing in the first place.

"I've become bored of the photos of perfectly styled and staged interiors you see so much of in the online world and wanted to create a book celebrating the imperfection of our houses," the HGTV host explains. "How perfect and clever can our houses be seems to be the refrain of social media. But what about the life lived in those rooms?"

She continues: "The styling can be an outward reflection of who we are and what we love—but really, our houses are the backdrops of our lives and celebrations and failures, of growing families."

Erin also dives into the history behind her home and how she's had her eye on it since she was a child.

Before HEIRLOOM ROOMS, Erin released her first children's book, The Lantern House, which made the New York Times' best sellers list shortly after its release in May 2022.

The heartwarming picture book is written from the perspective of a home as it watches families who live there grow up and move on over the years.

"The reality about our houses is, they go on after we've left them, and imagine if houses could talk, what would they tell us about the things that they've seen. That's fascinating to me," Napier told PEOPLE in 2022. "Something I think about a lot is that the house I'm sitting in right now will outlive me. Isn't that crazy?"

Erin Napier’s First Children’s Book Is Here! And She’s Revealing the Easter Egg That’s a Nod to Daughter Helen
Erin Napier/instagram

She included a sad moment in the book in which the house sits dark and empty. The house imagines its possible future caretakers, including a trapeze artist, which Erin revealed was a nod to her daughter Helen.

"The trapeze artist's house is Helen's. If she could do anything, this house would look like a circus tent and she would be the star trapeze artist," she explained.

Erin and Ben also previously published an autobiography, Make Something Good Today, in 2018.

HEIRLOOM ROOMS: Soulful Stories of Home will be released October 3, 2023 by Simon & Schuster.

