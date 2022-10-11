See Inside Erin and Ben Napier's New Country House: 'I Was in Love Immediately'

The couple will share their renovated home in the new issue of Southern Living and on Home Town in early December

By
Published on October 11, 2022 09:12 AM
[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
Photo: Larsen + Talbert / Southern Living

Erin and Ben Napier are showing off their newly renovated country home!

The Home Town hosts gave Southern Living a look into the house they've been lovingly restoring in the magazine's November cover story.

Not far from the HGTV star's primary residence in the town of Laurel, Mississippi, their new weekend retreat had been hiding in plain sight.

Erin says she drove past the dream home, which she says has "literally everything" on her list, "countless" times without ever seeing it due to it being set back from the country road. But when Ben sent her the listing for the property last spring, she was smitten.

"I was in love immediately — and that scared me to death," she tells Southern Living. "I thought, 'We don't need another house… but maybe we do.'"

[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
Larsen + Talbert / Southern Living

The parents of 4-year-old Helen and 1-year-old Mae wanted their kids to experience the country upbringing they both had, which wasn't possible in downtown Laurel.

"My playtime consisted of climbing a lot of trees and digging for arrowheads in the woods," Erin, who grew up on a chicken farm, tells the magazine. "That's not something our girls can do in town."

The stars wanted a place they could take the girls to garden, fish and run around outside. "I want their bathwater to be dirty at the end of the day, so it means they weren't just playing on screens," Erin says.

Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
Larsen + Talbert / Southern Living

Inside the home, Ben's study or "analog room," as he calls it, is a screen-free nook.

"I've got my typewriter, record player, transistor radio and books," Ben says. "I come here in the mornings to drink my coffee and type notes to Erin and Helen."

And while the house isn't far from their primary place physically, its Tudor-style architecture transports the couple thousands of miles from home.

"One reason we had to get this house was its very British look," Erin says. "It feels as though you've crossed the ocean and you're not in Mississippi anymore. It's like a vacation for us."

[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
Larsen + Talbert / Southern Living

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When it came to designing the kitchen, which Erin says is the family's "favorite place" in the home, the couple even drew inspiration from a famous British television series.

"It's all new, but I wanted it to feel like it could be from Downton Abbey — a classic and casual English style that's utilitarian but kind of elegant," Erin explains.

[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
Larsen + Talbert / Southern Living

The picturesque country escape, a hub for "special occasions and holidays," also features lots of small touches from family and friends, including a refurbished couch gifted to them by Erin's mother and a biscuit painting that hung in Erin's grandmother's house — which she says is "the thing I love most in the kitchen."

In an upcoming episode of Home Town, which returns in early December, the Napiers will share even more of their historic home and how they restored it.

Read the full story and see more of the Napiers' home in this month's issue of Southern Living and on southernliving.com

Related Articles
Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now
Erin Napier Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben for His 39th Birthday: 'Blessed by You'
erin napier, ben napier
Erin and Ben Napier to Make Their Acting Debut in HGTV Christmas Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Ben Napier, erin napier
'Home Town'' s Ben Napier Calls Wife Erin His 'Ride or Die' as He Shows Off Their New Vintage Truck
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Ben Napier Wishes Wife Erin Happy Birthday with Wedding Day Throwback Photo: 'My Favorite'
Ben Napier Shares BTS Photos From Acting Debut
Ben Napier Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos on Set of HGTV Christmas Movie with Wife Erin
Erin and Ben Napier
Erin Napier Swoons Over Husband Ben as They Revisit the Spot They Met: 'Still My Biggest Crush'
Home Town HGTV Show Home for Sale
Mississippi House Renovated by Ben & Erin Napier on 'Home Town' Listed for $390K — See Inside!
As seen on Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin Napier partner with Dave and Jenny Mars to revitalize the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado. The two couples announce to the town that they have been chosen for Home Town Takeover.
'Home Town Takeover' Season 2 Is Heading to Fort Morgan, Colorado — with Two New HGTV Hosts
erin napier
Erin Napier Shares Update on Construction at Her Family's New Country House: 'Work in Progress'
Erin Napier
Erin Napier Celebrates Making 'NYT' Best Sellers List with Giant Hug from Ben — See the Cute Moment
erin napier, ben napier
'Home Town'' s Erin Napier Shares Sweet Photos of Daughters Helen and Mae's 'Wild West Adventures'
Erin Napier’s First Children’s Book Is Here! And She’s Revealing the Easter Egg That’s a Nod to Daughter Helen
Erin Napier Reveals the Easter Egg in Her New Children's Book That's a Nod to Daughter Helen 
Ben and Erin Napier
'Home Town' 's Ben and Erin Napier Are Finding Their 'Groove' as a Family of 4' 'Every Day Is a Dance'
Erin Napier
Erin Napier Has Written First Children's Book 'for Our Girls': See the Cover of 'The Lantern House'
Erin and Ben Napier
Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 13th 'Anniversary Week' with Never-Before-Seen Throwback Photos
Ben and Erin Napier
Ben and Erin Napier Will Do a House for Themselves on 'Home Town' Season 6: 'Something Very Different'