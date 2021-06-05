WATCH: Erin and Ben Napier Help Family Finish 16-Year Renovation on Home Town Takeover Finale

In an exclusive clip of the Home Town Takeover finale, Erin and Ben Napier surprise a family to help them finish their never-ending home renovation

Erin and Ben Napier are making sure one family doesn't miss another weekend's worth of time together!

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's Home Town Takeover finale, the HGTV stars surprise Chip and Stephanie Harrison as well as their three daughters to help them finish their home renovation after 16 years of work.

"We're on year 16 of the five-year plan," Chip says at the start of the clip while sitting next to his wife. "Everywhere, something needs to be fixed."

Stephanie adds, "No room is complete. We need to design it and make it ours but then preserve it as well in the same breath."

Chip then gets choked up, telling the camera crew, "I don't have all the skills to make it look like the house deserves to look. I hate feeling how this house has become a burden because this is supposed to be our home."

Their children — Zoey, Ella, and Maggie — have also been heavily impacted by their father's constant work to renovate their historic home.

"We've missed many weekends as a family because he's under the house, raising a floor, or replacing of pipe," Zoey shares.

Working on the home has also prevented the Harrisons' efforts to give back to their community in Wetumpka, Alabama.

"When you're still invested in a house that needs so much work, there's not much of yourself left to give to your community and that's something that they want to do," Erin says in a confessional. "I mean [Stephanie]'s an art teacher, the future of Wetumpka matters to her, the kids there matter."

Of course, the Harrisons were in for a joyful surprise after learning the Napiers were going to take over the home renovation.

"You're trying to save a piece of your city's history and it seems like you kind of need a break," Erin tells them before revealing, "So, we're going to renovate your house!"

"Are you serious?" Stephanie asks Erin."Don't you joke with me because I will throw up!"

The mom of three adds later on in the clip, "This is huge. This is one of the biggest days of our lives."

For the six-episode special series, the Napiers chose Wetumpka out of thousands of small towns that applied to receive a makeover from HGTV. Over the course of the show, the couple has helped revitalize the town after a series of setbacks, from a highway reroute that hurt the downtown area to a recent devastating tornado.

During the final episode, Erin and Ben also help break ground on a farmers' market overlooking the Coosa River and restore a 130-year-old landmark, with fellow HGTV stars Jasmine Roth and Ty Pennington joining in.