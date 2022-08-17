Erin and Ben Napier to Make Their Acting Debut in HGTV Christmas Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'

Erin and Ben Napier are trying their hand at acting this holiday season!

The Home Town hosts will appear in one of HGTV's first-ever scripted Christmas movies, "A Christmas Open House."

Premiering exclusively on Discovery+ this November, the film will feature the HGTV stars portraying a couple named Henry and Sarah Wright. Similar to their real-life counterparts, the characters value the tradition of small town living and specialize in local home restoration, according to a press release from Discovery.

The Napiers will star alongside lead actors Katie Stevens and Victor Rasuk. Stevens plays Melissa Norwood, "an ambitious Atlanta property stager who teams with her old high school crush, David Phelps (Rasuk), to sell her newly married mom's home in their small Georgia home town," the release states. "The two join up to renovate the place before a couple of wealthy potential buyers are due to see the house on Christmas Eve."

The description also breaks down the Napier's roles: "Henry is a master woodworker and custom furniture builder, and Sarah is an artist with an expertise in color and transformative design choices."

Erin, 36, posted the news on her Instagram account Tuesday morning, along with the caption, "So, we are in a movie! Coming November 11 to @discoveryplus — "A Christmas Open House" (link in profile to read more about it, and get to know Sarah and Henry Wright)."

Her caption was accompanied by a photo of her and Ben, 38, dressed up as their characters in front of a festive backdrop.

Along with "A Christmas Open House," HGTV will be premiering a second movie called "Designing Christmas," which introduces Love It or List It star Hillary Farr as a supporting character.

Food Network, another Discovery-owned channel, will also be premiering two new movies called, "One Delicious Christmas" and "A Gingerbread Christmas," which include cameos from Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman. The network premiered its first scripted holiday movie, Candy Coated Christmas starring Ree Drummond, last year.

HGTV

While fans of the Napiers can anticipate seeing their favorite HGTV stars ringing in the holiday season in just a few months, they can also look forward to the premiere of Home Town Takeover's second season in early 2023.

As reported exclusively by PEOPLE, the six-episode season follows Erin and Ben to Fort Morgan, Colorado, where they tackle a number of makeover projects alongside Fixer to Fabulous's Dave and Jenny Marrs.

Working together to restore the small town charm of Fort Morgan, the couples will also focus on transforming it into a noteworthy travel destination with a bustling main street.

"The town has a really fascinating history, a really diverse cultural background," Ben told PEOPLE. "And just like any small town across America, it has these really inherent charms about it. So we want to go and help them tell that story."

The transformation will be modeled on not only their overhaul of Wetumpka, Alabama, in season one of the Takeover, but the years-long project of revitalizing their own home town of Laurel, Mississippi, on Home Town, which is currently in its sixth season.

Referring to the Colorado town, which is located just an hour outside of Denver, Ben adds, "It's just a really cool town and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel, but at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had."

A Christmas Open House premieres on Discovery+ November 11.