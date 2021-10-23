Erin and Ben Napier's Family Rabbit Madison Returns 4 Months After She Went Missing: 'Miracle Bunny'

"We looked everywhere for her," Erin Napier wrote of their family rabbit Madison, who returned home on Saturday, four months after she went missing

The Napier family is celebrating the triumphant return of one of their own.

Erin Napier and husband Ben welcomed their 3½-year-old daughter Helen's pet rabbit Madison home on Saturday, four months after she went missing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Guys. Helen's bunny, Madison, disappeared 4 months ago," Erin, 36, wrote in the caption. "We let her run around the yard and she slipped out through a hole in the fence. We looked everywhere for her. This morning, our director, Kirk, found her hopping down our street and @scotsman.co brought her home. Miracle bunny."

Ben, 38, posed for a selfie with their furry friend in the driver's seat of his car. "She's either singing Amazing Grace or Band on the Run," he commented on the photo.

Madison's homecoming serves as a joyful reunion for the family after their dog Baker died in July at age 12. "All dogs go to heaven," Erin wrote at the time, posting a photo of Helen hugging Baker. "We (and especially she) will miss Baker. Thankful for the 12 years he lived."

Erin and Ben previously celebrated new life in May, with the addition of their second child, daughter Mae, 5 months. Named after Erin's beloved Aunt Mae, the baby girl weighed in at 7 lbs. 1 oz., measuring 19.5 inches.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "They're already so in love with each other!"

RELATED VIDEO: Erin & Ben Napier Share the Unexpected Way They Found Out She Was Pregnant "the Day Before Filming a Brand New Show"

The Home Town stars announced their pregnancy just a month before. "We're having another baby!" they told PEOPLE in April after finding out themselves while filming their HGTV show in September 2020.