Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 13th 'Anniversary Week' with Never-Before-Seen Throwback Photos

"Happy 13th anniversary to the best one of all time," Ben Napier wrote to wife Erin, as they celebrated, both sharing throwbacks from their wedding and honeymoon

Erin and Ben Napier are celebrating 13 years of wedded bliss.

The Home Town stars kicked off their "anniversary week" on Monday, when Erin, 36, posted throwback photos from their wedding and their New York City honeymoon, which included an outing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[Thirteen] years ago we became family then went to NYC for Thanksgiving. Every year on our anniversary week, I'm so very thankful for you and the life we've made together," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for loving me, @scotsman.co."

Ben, 38, who was recently featured in PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Men Alive issue, also took to Instagram with some wedding photos. "Happy 13th anniversary to the best one of all time. I love you more than ever, @erinapier," he wrote.

The couple tied the knot on November 22, 2008, at the University of Mississippi's Paris Yates Chapel, after they met while attending Jones County Junior College in Mississippi.

Their anniversary comes six months after they welcomed their second child, daughter Mae, who is named after Erin's beloved Aunt Mae. The HGTV stars also share 3½-year-old daughter Helen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "They're already so in love with each other!"

They announced their pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE. "We're having another baby!" Erin shared in April after finding out they were expecting while filming their show Home Town Takeover in September 2020.

RELATED VIDEO: Erin Napier Shares Heartfelt Message of Thanks to Husband Ben After Daughter's Birth: 'How Lucky We All Are'