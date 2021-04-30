WATCH: Erin and Ben Napier Head to Small Town Alabama in Sneak Peek of Home Town Takeover

The stars' 6-episode special series Home Town Takeover premieres on May 2 on HGTV and Discovery+

Ben and Erin Napier are bringing their renovation expertise to a new town!

In a first look at the new series Home Town Takeover, which premieres on Sunday, the couple start their exciting new makeover project in Wetumpka, Alabama — a city that's fallen on hard times in recent years.

"The first hammer swinging kickstarted the comeback of an entire town. It all starts with one house," Ben says in the clip above, as the pair begin work on their first project.

The couple also reveals that they've enlisted some local experts to help with their revitalization efforts. "We teamed up with local Wetumpkans — Josie, our general contractor, and Charlie our senior tradesman — for all of our projects here in the next four months," says Erin.

As for the work ahead of them, Josie says there's plenty of hard work in store for the team. "I don't think there was an initial fear at all and then when you kind of get into the roots of things it's like, 'Oh man, what are we doing?'" she muses.

Throughout the six-episode special series, which premieres on May 2 on HGTV and Discovery+, Ben and Erin will renovate and revitalize 12 local businesses and homes to help get the community back on its feet.

"We wanted to take all of the things we've learned in 12 years of historic revitalization here [in Laurel] and teach another small town," Erin, who is expecting her second baby girl in May, recently told PEOPLE.

"If you come to Laurel now, compared to 10 years ago, it is completely transformed," added Ben. "Some people think that it's Erin and I that have done it . . ."

"But two people don't revitalize a city. You all have to work together. That's the only way," Erin shared.

The couple also hopes that their efforts will inspire others in the town to keep up the work even after they're gone.

"We wanted to say to the people of Wetumpka, 'You have carried this burden a long time. We're going to pick it up. We're going to run a few miles with it and really get you ahead, and then we're going to give it back to you,'" said Ben.