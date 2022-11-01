Erin and Ben Napier Say Their Country House Reveal Episode is 'One of Our Funniest' on New 'Home Town' Season

The HGTV couple spoke about the big moment on Southern Living’s Biscuits and Jam podcast

Published on November 1, 2022 09:48 AM
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Erin and Ben Napier are getting ready for a very special reveal on the upcoming season of Home Town — and it just so happens to be their own house!

On the latest episode of Southern Living's podcast Biscuits and Jam, the HGTV couple opened up about showing their moms their newly renovated country home — and how it's one of their "funniest" reveals on the new season.

The pair tell Sid Evans, the podcast's host and Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living, that their moms are "hilariously different from each other," with Ben even describing his mom as a "conservative hippie."

Referencing Ben's mom, Erin says, "She was like, 'Yeah, I'll come see it. That will be cool. That will be fun.' And then my mom on the other hand was like, every single day, 'Can you just send me a picture of just something?'"

Erin adds that her mom was so impatient to see their new country escape, she even asked to eat dinner outside of the house one night.

"So these were the two people we brought in to see it at the same time," she recalls. Her mom immediately started crying when she saw one of the walls inside the home, Erin says, as it's covered with sentimental family photos from different generations.

Meanwhile, when Ben showed his mom the kitchen, she responded that it looked the same as it did before. "Oh my gosh, we literally took the entire kitchen out," Erin says with a laugh.

[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
Larsen + Talbert / Southern Living

Later in the episode, Erin touched upon her new fragrance store in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, called The Scent Library. She describes the shop as her "baby" as she's always had a sentimental attachment to scents all her life.

"We have built this Scent Library, the whole idea being that every scent tells a story," she says. "You can smell something and it's so evocative, you can remember something about a person or a place that makes you feel so good."

The store is built like a library, she adds, with all of the scents being grouped by subject. Along with seasonal scents and "adventure" fragrances that are "more manly," there is also a sweeter line inspired by their two daughters — Helen, 4, and Mae, 1 ½.

"I just wanted a store that's really an experience," she tells Evans. "It's like walking into a miniaturized Boston Public Library and there's candles everywhere and room sprays and soaps, so it's going to be a very unique experience that I don't think anyone's ever seen before."

