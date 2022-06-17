Erin and Ben Napier Gush Over Elvis in Impromptu Movie Review: 'He Is a Family Member'

All hail the King!

On Thursday, Erin and Ben Napier revealed they're huge Elvis Presley fans after screening Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, starring Austin Butler. In an Instagram post, the pair gushed about the rock and roll icon, while Erin shared how the music legend holds an important place in her childhood.

"I grew up in a house where a photo of Elvis is on my parents' fridge beside the ultrasound souvenirs of their grandkids," Erin wrote in the caption, alongside a picture of the refrigerator complete with the singer's photo.

She also shared a photo of a Christmas decoration that holds special meaning to her family. "The Graceland Christmas village is the only inheritance I want someday," she added.

Erin was grateful to watch the summer blockbuster with the people who taught her all she knows of the iconic musician — her mom and aunts. "My heart raced, I cried. We clapped like we were in his presence. @austinbutler BECAME #Elvis. Y'all pleeeease go see it June 24 so we can discuss???" she wrote.

Ben also posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his dad, who listened to Elvis religiously.

"On Sunday mornings, my daddy, a preacher, pregamed by playing Elvis gospel music loudly throughout our house. When he or any of us sang in church, we tried to sound like Elvis," he wrote in the caption. "My older brother and I tried to rock long sideburns in high school because of the king!"

He shared how much the "Hound Dog" singer means to him and his wife. "For [Erin] and I, he is more than a performer, he is a family member," he added.

Both of their Instagram posts included a video of the Home Town stars' reactions after watching the new film. As they complimented Butler's portrayal of Elvis, they stood in front of the movie poster of the actor.

"The King," Erin said as they both gestured to the image on the wall. "Austin Butler just absolutely destroyed us. I sat beside my mother and my aunts who are the greatest Elvis fans of all time, who taught me all they know about Elvis, and they sobbed watching this."

The mom of two gave high praise to the adaptation of the music star's life.

"It was the closest we'll ever come to seeing Elvis in real life. That's what it feels like," she said, turning to Ben, who agreed with her sentiment.

"It was better than watching his videos. It was incredible," he added.

"The music is so amazing — well, it's Elvis, of course it is," Erin quipped. Even more enthusiastic than the praise from the couple was Erin's super fan aunt, who said it should get movie of the year.

"And I agree," Ben added.

Erin Napier Credit: Erin Napier/Instagram

Most recently, Erin and Ben have been celebrating the release of Erin's first children's book, The Lantern House, which made the New York Times bestseller list.

In June, Erin's Instagram post of the exciting news included a sweet letter from Ben.

"This morning's note from Ben had me feeling good about things no matter what we would find out, but I can't believe my eyes. We did it, @adamtrest! 🏡😭❤️ #TheLanternHouse is a bestseller, thanks to all of you who supported it. Thank y'all so very much for that," Erin captioned the post, giving a nod to illustrator Adam Trest, who she worked with for the book.

In his letter to Erin, Ben wrote: "Today is a big day. It is the first day of June. School is out and families are embarking on their vacations. That is not what makes today big for us. Your children's book might be on the NYT Best Sellers list today. It might not be. The truth is, you and Adam wrote and illustrated a beautiful story and book."