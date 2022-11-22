Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am Thankful Every Single Day'

“14 years ago today I got a new last name and my parents got another son,” the Home Town star wrote about her husband on Instagram

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 08:51 PM
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ben Napier and Erin Napier . Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Erin and Ben Napier are celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss.

On Tuesday, Erin posted photos from the couple's wedding on Instagram in honor of their anniversary.

"14 years ago today I got a new last name and my parents got another son," the HGTV Home Town star wrote alongside the photos. "I am thankful every single day that God saw fit to make us a family, @scotsman.co."

The first photo shows Erin and Ben from their wedding day, looking into each other's eyes. Erin is wearing a sleeveless white lace wedding dress with beaded belt and a short white veil while Ben is sporting a grey pinstripe suit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The back of Erin's white lace gown is featured in the second photo, showing off a big satin bow detail at the bottom of her back, and the last photo shows the couple exchanging vows and smiling in a church.

Last week, the couple had a date night in New York City, a​​nd Erin shared a romantic photo from the evening on Instagram.

Alongside a snapshot of Ben, 39, smiling with their hearty steak dinner at Keen's Steakhouse, Erin, 37, reflected on their marriage in the caption.

"I've been sitting across the table from him for almost 18 years. 14 years ago, we honeymooned in NYC, and tonight we talked about parenting and remembered who we used to be when we came to this city. It feels so long ago, far away," she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Erin & Ben Napier Are Living 'Best Years of Our Life' with Two Daughters: 'It's Special and It's Fleeting'

She continued her tribute with a sweet proclamation of love for her husband. "But I like him still. Really like him. And love him. Feeling really lucky to still get butterflies," she wrote.

In the comments section, Ben joked about being able to afford steak dinners over a decade later. "Glad we can afford to buy each of us steak, but I'd still share mine with you… and Helen… and Mae," he wrote, referring to their daughters.

Related Articles
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin Napier Is 'Feeling Really Lucky to Still Get Butterflies' on NYC Date Night with Husband Ben
Napier cover rollout
Erin & Ben Napier Are 'Living the Best Years of Our Life' with 2 Girls: 'It's Special and It's Fleeting'
Ben Napier with daughter in NYC after retrieving her hat from a hotel window
Watch Ben Napier Save Daughter's Hat from Streets of N.Y.C. in Adorable Video: 'Daddy Skills'
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Erin Napier Saved the Day with a Secret Talent During a Crisis on the Set of Her HGTV Christmas Movie
Napier cover rollout
Erin & Ben Napier Almost Said No to Acting in HGTV Christmas Movie, Until Ree Drummond Stepped In
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Drew Barrymore Helped Erin Napier Rush to Find a CMA Awards Dress in 12 Days 
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier's Relationship Timeline
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Erin and Ben Napier Say Their Country House Reveal Episode is 'One of Our Funniest' on New 'Home Town' Season
Ben Napier and Erin Napier visit People Now
Erin Napier Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband Ben for His 39th Birthday: 'Blessed by You'
[EMBARGOED UNTIL 9:30am EST on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11]. Napiers Southern Living. Photo Credits: - Larsen & Talbert / Southern Living
See Inside Erin and Ben Napier's New Country House: 'I Was in Love Immediately'
L to R: Sarah (Erin Napier) and Henry (Ben Napier) on the set of the discovery+ holiday movie, A Christmas Open House.
WATCH: Erin and Ben Napier Act — and Sing! — in Trailer for HGTV Holiday Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Ben Napier and Erin Napier
Ben Napier Wishes Wife Erin Happy Birthday with Wedding Day Throwback Photo: 'My Favorite'
Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photos of Her College Dorm Room — Including Sweet Snaps with Ben
erin napier, ben napier
Ben Napier Surprises Wife Erin with 'Most Luxurious Gift There Is,' Ahead of Her 37th Birthday
erin napier, ben napier
Erin and Ben Napier to Make Their Acting Debut in HGTV Christmas Movie, 'A Christmas Open House'
Erin and Ben Napier
Erin Napier Swoons Over Husband Ben as They Revisit the Spot They Met: 'Still My Biggest Crush'