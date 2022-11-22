Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 14-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Am Thankful Every Single Day'

Erin and Ben Napier are celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss.

On Tuesday, Erin posted photos from the couple's wedding on Instagram in honor of their anniversary.

"14 years ago today I got a new last name and my parents got another son," the HGTV Home Town star wrote alongside the photos. "I am thankful every single day that God saw fit to make us a family, @scotsman.co."

The first photo shows Erin and Ben from their wedding day, looking into each other's eyes. Erin is wearing a sleeveless white lace wedding dress with beaded belt and a short white veil while Ben is sporting a grey pinstripe suit.

The back of Erin's white lace gown is featured in the second photo, showing off a big satin bow detail at the bottom of her back, and the last photo shows the couple exchanging vows and smiling in a church.

Last week, the couple had a date night in New York City, a​​nd Erin shared a romantic photo from the evening on Instagram.

Alongside a snapshot of Ben, 39, smiling with their hearty steak dinner at Keen's Steakhouse, Erin, 37, reflected on their marriage in the caption.

"I've been sitting across the table from him for almost 18 years. 14 years ago, we honeymooned in NYC, and tonight we talked about parenting and remembered who we used to be when we came to this city. It feels so long ago, far away," she wrote.

She continued her tribute with a sweet proclamation of love for her husband. "But I like him still. Really like him. And love him. Feeling really lucky to still get butterflies," she wrote.

In the comments section, Ben joked about being able to afford steak dinners over a decade later. "Glad we can afford to buy each of us steak, but I'd still share mine with you… and Helen… and Mae," he wrote, referring to their daughters.