Erin and Ben Napier Celebrate 100th Episode of 'Home Town' with a Party She Says 'Felt Like a Second Wedding'

Erin and Ben Napier have hit another milestone in their home renovation career!

The married couple of 14 years celebrated the 100th episode of their hit home makeover show, Home Town, on Tuesday, and marked the occasion with a huge party attended by "most everyone" who was involved in the show, Erin wrote on Instagram.

In a selfie snapped at the event, the couple, who restore historic homes in their hometown of Laurel, Miss. were all smiles as they posed outside in evening wear.

Erin wrote in the caption that the party was attended by "hundreds of faces," including the show's crew and producers and "every homeowner from 7 seasons." She got sentimental later on in the caption, adding that the evening "felt like a second wedding for us."

"To be in a very crowded room and know every single face and have clear memories of them all is overwhelming," she wrote, "and I realized how important it is to so many people's livelihoods that God saw fit to put @scotsman.co and I together when we were 19 and 21 years old."

She continued: "We are so deeply honored that we get to be part of Home Town and in your living rooms every week. Only 2.5% of shows make 100 episodes. Ben pointed out this makes him basically the Tom Selleck to our Blue Bloods. 😆😍"

Along with celebrating 100 episodes of Home Town, the Napiers have been enjoying fans' reactions to Home Town Takeover after season 2 of their spin-off premiered this past Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in July, Ben opened up about the small town of Fort Morgan, Colo., which they help revitalize in the second installment, and how it differs from Wetumpka, Ala. where they traveled for season 1.

"It's just a really cool town and it's so much different from Wetumpka and Laurel, but at the same time, it has all of the same problems they had," he tells PEOPLE, referencing the issue of younger generations wanting to live in big cities rather than small towns.

"The town has a really fascinating history, a really diverse cultural background," he continues. "And just like any small town across America, it has these really inherent charms about it. So we want to go and help them tell that story."