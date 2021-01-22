The reality star has downsized from the Pasadena, Calif. mansion, worth a reported $15 million, she shared with her ex

Erika Girardi Has Been Living in $1.5M L.A. Home amid Divorce from Tom: ‘She’s Made It Her Own’

Erika Girardi has moved out of the lavish home she shared with estranged husband Tom and into a far more modest Los Angeles residence, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Erika has been living in the house for a while. She's made it her own space and loves it," the source says. "She's doing well and is happy,"

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's new residence is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, indicating she's significantly downsized amid her divorce from the 81-year-old trial lawyer.

The property was last valued at $1.5 million, according to Realtor.com, while the Blast reported the Pasadena residence she shared with Tom is worth $15 million.

Girardi's new property is a 1920s Spanish-style home and is described as having "charming details" in a real estate listing.

The 2,000-square-foot house boasts an elegant living room with a large barrel ceiling and bright arched windows. The kitchen includes state-of-the-art appliances as well as a sunny breakfast nook.

The home also has a garden patio directly off the kitchen and living room, as well as a black bottom pool steps away from the master bedroom.

Her former Pasadena home's eye-catching features were on display in a BravoTV.com tour. It includes a grand spiral staircase lined with tiger-print carpet, a wood-paneled living room, and a massive walk-in closet with special storage for shoes and jewelry.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November, telling PEOPLE at the time that it was not "a step taken lightly or easily."

In the filing, Erika sought spousal support and requested the court terminate its ability to award spousal support to Tom. Tom responded by asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to Erika, and to request that the RHOBH star pay attorney fees and costs.

In a citation for conservatorship obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, Tom's brother Robert Girardi says that Tom is unable to provide for his personal needs and unable to manage his financial resources.

A court hearing is set for June 9. If Robert is appointed Tom's conservator at the hearing, he will become responsible for deciding where Tom lives as well as appropriate care for him. Robert would also take over control of Tom's property and estate.

In the petition for appointment of conservator, Tom's "current condition" is described as "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance."

"His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place," the petition says, adding that Tom's housekeeper of 25 years is quitting because he can no longer pay her.

"While Tom does have family members, such as Petitioner [Robert], and certain friends looking out for him to make sure he has sufficient food and that he makes it to a given appointment on time," the petition says, "left to his own devices, it is highly doubtful that Tom could manage most of the activities of daily living for any significant period of time without assistance."