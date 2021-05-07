Erika Girardi and Estranged Husband Tom List Pasadena Mansion for $13 Million

The couple are currently facing a slew of legal troubles amid their divorce

Erika Girardi and her estranged husband Tom have listed their Pasadena, California, mansion for $13 million amid a slew of legal troubles for the couple, who are also in the process of divorcing.

The historic 74,914 square-foot estate, which is listed with Ted Clark & Heather Lillard at Compass, is situated between the Arroyo Seco and Annandale Golf Club with an overlook of the historic Colorado Street Bridge.

The stunning home, built in 1928, boasts four bedroom and nine bathrooms, a library, a chapel, and a guest suite with its own private entrance. The property also includes a pool, pavilion, multiple patios and rose garden.

The listing promises "old world opulence" throughout the home as well as "the rare opportunity to own a true piece of Pasadena history."

Erika Tom Girardi home for sale Credit: Shawn Bishop

PEOPLE previously reported that Erika has been living in another Los Angeles residence since filing for divorce from Tom in November. Her new place was last valued at $1.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

"Erika has been living in the house for a while. She's made it her own space and loves it," a source said. "She's doing well and is happy."

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Tom in the months since Erika filed for divorce.