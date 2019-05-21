Jessie James and Eric Decker Have Found Their Family's ‘Forever Home’ in Nashville

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric are so over moving.

That’s why the country singer, 31, and her retired NFL player husband, 32, and are thrilled to be relocating into what they believe will be their “forever home,” Jessie tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The power couple and their three kids, Vivianne, 5, Eric Jr., 3 and Forrest, 1, have called many places home over the past few years, but are now set to move to a house in Nashville that she says, “checks off every item on the wish list.”

The family is excited to finally be able to settle in one place following Eric’s retirement from football, which he announced in 2018. Eric was a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, and had to uproot his family numerous times as he changed teams.

RELATED: WATCH: Jessie James Decker Gives a Tour of Her Lovely Florida Beach House

“We do not plan on moving anymore, we’ve moved a lot,” Jessie explains. “We keep saying this is the forever home, and it’s every dream we’ve ever had.”

Though the house is currently in the middle of a renovation, she describes what they have so far as “beautiful” and “totally our style.” Beyond pleased with the progress—and especially in love with the bathrooms, master bedroom and backyard pool—Jessie promises to continue posting updates on Instagram for the family’s followers.

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Family, Food and More in Her New Book ‘Just Jessie’

One thing aspiring chef Jessie required in her new home was enough counter space in the kitchen to appease her love of both cooking and entertaining. “I was adamant that I have two islands in the kitchen,” she said, noting that one has never been enough in the family’s former homes.

“I’ve found a lot of times when I have one big island I’ve been trying to cut things and chop and then trying to serve and entertain at the same time and it just doesn’t work,” she said. “So having two islands is going to be a game changer at our new house.”

RELATED: Jessie James Decker Gives PEOPLE a Tour of Her Rustic-Glam New Jersey Home

And though nothing has been confirmed quite yet, fans may be seeing more of the Deckers’ renovation skills beyond what’s on their social media feeds. “This whole process has inspired us to possibly do a home-flipping show,” Jesse says. “So we’re in talks to do something like that.”