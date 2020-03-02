WATCH: This Viral Jeans Folding Hack Is So Simple and Could Change How You do Laundry

Tik Tok is full of hilarious videos — and helpful tips!

Last month, a woman shared a short video outlining an epic jeans folding hack, which has already been liked over 114 thousand times on the social media app!

In the video, Tik Tok user @alifestyleforall gave the world a look at the space-saving way she makes sure her jeans are wrinkle-free and tidily put away.

Starting with four pairs of jeans laid out in front of her on the bed, the woman quickly moves from one pair to the next, in a matter of just three folds per item.

Instead of having to carefully make sure the seams of her pants are aligned, follow a complicated number of steps, or get extra hangers for her closet, this method only takes a couple of seconds and couldn’t be any easier to get the hang of.

Taking a hold of the bottom of both pants legs, she quickly folds up the legs in thirds simultaneously, then folds the waist in half.

From there, she simply stacks each pair of jeans on top of the other and voilà — the folding process is complete!

“Get ready to be mind blown,” she wrote alongside the helpful clip. Your mind and your closet will never be the same.

Last year, another mini folding revolution surfaced with the debut of Marie Kondo’s hit Netflix show Tidying Up, which applied the theories from the Japanese expert’s best-selling book to her clients’ messy homes.

Kondo suggests folding clothing items in thirds and then stacking them horizontally, folded edge up, in order to display everything in a drawer easily, and — ideally — reduce the amount of items in your closet to only those that “spark joy.”