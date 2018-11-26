A Ratatouille Ride, Beauty & the Beast, New Fireworks and More Coming to Epcot, Disney Announces

Big changes are coming to Epcot!

At the D23 Destination D: Celebrating Mickey Mouse event, Disney Parks’ Experiences and Consumer Products Chairman Bob Chapek announced plans for a serious overhaul, which include new attractions and an updated nighttime fireworks show for the Orlando destination that’s comprised of the World Showcase and Future World.

Chapek announced the launch of “Epcot Forever”—a limited-time experience debuting in fall 2019 featuring classic Epcot tunes, fireworks, lasers, and special effects kites. Then, in 2020, the park plants to transition into a new nighttime spectacular which will replace their wildly popular fireworks show. The new experience will “celebrate how Disney music inspires people around the world,” and will reportedly include “massive floating set pieces, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers.”

Although Disney hasn’t unveiled any renderings of the highly anticipated Ratatouille experience coming to the France pavilion in 2020, Chapek announced that it will be called “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.” A spokesperson for Disney tells PEOPLE in a statement that the attraction will be “patterned after the number one family attraction at Disneyland Paris,” and “added in an all-new space in the France pavilion in World Showcase at Epcot.”

Disney

At Disneyland Paris, the ride is a family-friendly 3D rollercoaster where you “shrink down” to mouse size and roam the streets of Paris and Gusteau’s famous Parisian restaurant.

In addition to their permanent fixtures in the France pavilion at World Showcase, including “Impressions de France,” Disney will also begin a brand new Beauty and the Beast singalong created by Don Hahn, producer of the animated live-action film.