Amazon Is a Secret Hotspot for the Perfect Engagement and Wedding Gifts — and These 10 Are All Under $45
Pop the bubbly — if your bestie or cousin just got engaged, it's time to celebrate! But before you can shed a few tears watching the happy couple walk down the aisle, you've got to sort out a good gift. Whether you're in need of a congratulatory engagement present or something to treat them to once they've tied the knot, this list will check all the boxes.
Amazon's Handmade section is a hidden gem when it comes to finding presents that are personalized and special but won't completely blow your budget. In fact, they even have whole sections dedicated to wedding and anniversary-related gifts. Normally, presents with customized touches can take weeks to ship or cost a pretty penny, but whether it's an adorable Mrs. sweatshirt, a special constellation map, or a chic wedding dress hanger, you'll still be spending under $45.
For the recipient who likes a little bit of sparkle, and the special touch of personalization, an engraved necklace will always exceed expectations. This option that comes in silver, gold, and rose gold allows you to customize it with their names, engagement date, or the day of their wedding. The minimal bar plate also goes with every single outfit, making it a piece they can wear for years to come.
Buy It! MignonandMignon Roman Numerals Wedding Date Necklace, $17.50; amazon.com
Another unique gift that the bride may not think about for herself is a personalized wedding dress hanger. A hanger that's adorned in pearls with their name and wedding date finessed into it is the key to making that photo of the gown even more spectacular. "It turned out absolutely beautiful and the bride I gifted it to LOVED IT! 10/10 would recommend," wrote a reviewer. "It was very well made, the hanger is good quality, and the pearls and bow made a perfect final touch."
Buy It! WeddingAngel Wedding Dress Hanger, $11.99; amazon.com
Homebodies and couples who appreciate a cozy night in will always be delighted with a candle. But rather than simply adding a new scent to their collection, a candle jar with their names, city skyline, and special date printed on it will easily take the cake. There are also 15 different scents to choose from, including Wedding Cake (so cute), Spiced Pumpkin, and Vanilla Sandalwood.
Buy It! Define Design 11 Personalized City Skyline Candle, $24; amazon.com
Thinking ahead about the wedding? If you're looking to outfit the couple with the right accessories for their honeymoon, you can't go wrong with a custom leather dopp bag. Toiletries look far chicer when packed into a rustic kit than the plastic bag they've used for one too many trips. This also makes for a great groomsmen gift that feels more special than ties or a flask.
Buy It! Viva Leather Personalized Leather Dopp Kit, $29.95; amazon.com
The magic of the wedding doesn't have to end after the sparkler-laden send-off. These adorable printed pillowcases can be customized as hubby and wifey, hubby and hubby, or wifey and wifey, and are a fun little touch for the hotel room or their bedroom and mark who gets which side of the bed — a very important conversation TBH. One happy reviewer noted "they were a huge hit" at a bridal shower and another mentioned they were super comfy to sleep on.
Buy It! Z Create Design Bed Pillowcases Set for Couples, $18; amazon.com
And, if the lovely couple happens to be dog owners, a little sign to go above their new pillowcases makes bedroom decor all the sweeter. Whether they're moving into a new home or have yet to find the right wall art, this framed phrase is adorable and fits in with any kind of design taste.
Buy It! Just You Me and the Dogs Sign, $42.50; amazon.com
Now you just need the wrapping paper! No matter if you decide on a personalized candle they'll never want to stop burning or a sweatshirt that'll become an instant favorite, it won't be hard to turn up with the perfect gift to celebrate their engagement or wedding.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Is a Secret Hotspot for the Perfect Engagement and Wedding Gifts — and These 10 Are All Under $45
- 8 Pet Products to Shop During Chewy's Huge National Dog Day Sale — That Could Also Score You a Free Gift Card
- Shoppers Can't Stop Getting Compliments in This Oversized Corduroy Top That Can Be Worn in So Many Ways
- Shoppers Say These $33 Hotel-Quality Pillows Are So Comfy, They Have 'Trouble Waking Up'