Side Sleepers with Insomnia and Neck Pain Found Relief with This Memory Foam Pillow (and It's Only $15 Now)

"For years I survived on less than six hours of sleep because of neck pain," a different shopper wrote. "I have purchased dozens of pillows (including a chiropractic pillow) and four mattresses over the past fifteen years without relief… I have had this pillow for about three weeks and I am amazed. I added additional foam (included with the pillow) and later removed foam before getting the right fit for me. I am sleeping great now. This pillow is worth much more to me than what I paid for it."