Sale Alert! Shoppers Say This Cooling Body Pillow Gives Them the 'Best Night's Sleep' — and It's 61% Off

Anyone who relies on a body pillow for good sleep knows just how hard it becomes to ever sleep without one. And if yours is worn out, in need of an upgrade, or if you're looking to try one for the first time, there are a lot of options out there so choosing the best one can be tricky.

Thankfully, we're here to help. This EnerPlex Body Pillow has amazing user reviews and is also majorly discounted at Amazon right now, since it's marked down by 61 percent once you apply an additional coupon. That brings the price from $69 down to just $27, making it very budget-friendly.

The machine-washable pillow is designed to be long enough for an adult and holds its shape, even after long-term use. The high quality shredded memory foam filling provides support as well as a soft cushion. The cover is made from bamboo, so you'll want to press your skin against it all night long. This combo also ensures ventilation and an all-night cooling effect.

Amazon

Buy It! EnerPlex Body Pillow, $26.50 with coupon (orig. $68.99); amazon.com

There's an unlimited array of uses for a body pillow. While some love it just for making it cozier to read, watch a movie, or snuggle in bed, others rely on it for support during pregnancy, chronic pain issues, or insomnia. No matter why it might benefit you, it's safe to say those who do try a body pillow never tend to go back!

It's no wonder the popular pillow is becoming a go-to for so many shoppers, and has racked up more than 5,000 five-star ratings. "It only took me [one] night to realize that this is the best body pillow — ever — and, believe me I've had a few over the last 25 years," one five-star reviewer wrote.

Many people praise its benefits after surgeries or illnesses. One noted that they "had [three] surgeries for breast cancer," and added, "I got my pillow yesterday; I had the best night's sleep that I've had in a year."

Others need to stock extras because they don't want to share it. "My boyfriend and I are on [the] same shifts now so we fight over this thing now that we are sleeping together. Might get a second," a third shopper said. Again and again, reviewers can't get enough of this "dream" pillow.

Grab the EnerPlex Body Pillow from Amazon while it's double discounted for an amazing 61 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.