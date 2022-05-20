Emma Stone Lists Her Cliffside Malibu Beach House for $4.2 Million — See Inside!

The Oscar winner’s mid-century home features three bedrooms, two baths and oceanfront views

Emma Stone is saying goodbye to her Malibu home!

The Cruella star, 33, has listed her mid-century bungalow for $4.2 million, PEOPLE can confirm.

Stone purchased the house, perched above one of the world's most famous beaches, for $3.25 million in 2018, according to property records obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

The home, which is more than 1,700 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is listed with Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty.

"It's a classic 1958 California Midcentury hanging over the Pacific," Lavey told WSJ. "It's the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie."

The cliffside property is a serene retreat featuring unobstructed views of the ocean, Catalina Island and city lights.

The recently renovated, all-white home boasts a modern kitchen with gold accents and a light-filled living room with a fireplace. The bathroom includes a freestanding tub and rain shower.

Situated on three coastal acres, the property provides the best of indoor-outdoor living. The new homeowner can enjoy al fresco meals at the outdoor dining space surrounded by native plants.

Additionally, the home includes a bonus recreation room and art studio.The property is also situated near local hiking trails and beaches.

Since purchasing the home, Stone married husband Dave McCary in 2020.