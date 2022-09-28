Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles Home is a 'Hippie Modern' Oasis — See Inside!

Emma Chamberlain is adding another skill to her impressive portfolio — interior design!

The YouTube sensation, 21, recently collaborated with Proem Studio designers Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman to style her new Los Angeles home, which she showed off to Architectural Digest.

Known for her authentic, laid-back personality, Chamberlain wanted a bohemian modern style in the new space and drew upon various eras and aesthetics. "I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable," she tells AD.

Originally built in 1955, her house has a "woodsy cabin in Lake Tahoe feel," according to the Anything Goes podcast host. This is immediately felt in the living room, with its earthy color scheme and vast skylights.

Unique pieces add a quirky touch, such as the Beatles-themed Russian dolls and artworks of peanut butter in a grocery store.

In the formal dining room, a uniquely shaped stone table draws attention to the center of the space, along with the chain-like Trueing chandelier. Elsewhere, a spare bathroom is transformed by braided banana-tree bark wallpaper.

The kitchen has a color palette of sage and mint green, complementing the marble countertops and copper fixtures. Being the coffee connoisseur that she is, the Chamberlain Coffee founder also made sure to include a corner equipped with an espresso machine and designated drawer for her beans.

Christopher Sturman/AD

Inside her soothing primary bedroom, a fireplace adds to the cozy vibe while a tiger statement blanket brings in a burst of energy.

Her dressing room displays a clothing rack of colorful sweater vests and a funky ultrafragola mirror. Rust-colored marble decks out her spacious bathroom, which also includes direct balcony access.

"It kind of feels like this warm and fuzzy relaxing mixture of everything," she says of the carefully curated bathroom.

Christopher Sturman/AD

The outdoor space, where Chamberlain has friends over every weekend, is equipped with a pool, hot tub and permanent beer pong table.

Corn-shaped tables add a fun summer touch, while the outdoor bathroom makes you feel like you're "inside a sailboat," she says.

Read about Emma Chamberlain's Los Angeles home and see more photos in Architectural Digest's November 2022 issue or on archdigest.com.