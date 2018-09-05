Emirates Plane Quarantined in New York After 100 Passengers On Board Reported Ill

An Emirates flight that landed at New York’s JFK airport Wednesday morning has been quarantined after about 100 passengers on board reported feeling ill.

The flight, an Airbus A380 arriving from Dubai, has 500 passengers on board on two levels, CBS reports.

The cause of the reported illness is not yet known, but the plane has been diverted to a holding area, where it was met by emergency response vehicles including officials from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

One passenger, Larry Coben, shared a photo on Twitter showing a line of responders’ vehicles lined up on the tarmac outside the plane.

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

“A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ?” he wrote alongside the photo.

Emirates did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.