Emirates Airlines Releases Photo of Diamond-Encrusted Plane and the Internet Cannot Handle It

Emirates has puzzled the Internet with their recent tweeted photo of a jewel-encrusted plane.

The luxury airline tweeted a doctored photo of one of their jetliners with the exterior decked out in diamonds. “Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777,” they wrote on Twitter. “Image created by Sara Shakeel.” The photo was created by Shakeel, who is famous for recreating photos of famous landmarks or pop culture icons—such as McDonald’s french fries—in crystals.

Although Emirates gave credit to Shakeel in their tweet, people on social media were quick to believe that the photo was real, and called out the Dubai-based airline for being “extra.”

“I mean, people are struggling and have no food or clean water but sure, let’s ‘bling’ out a plane,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “omg you guys are so extra.”

Others were genuinely concerned for the safety of people on board the plane, with one user asking “Wouldn’t that interfere with aerodynamics of the plane and the safety of its passangers?”

However, not everyone was upset by the piece of artwork, with some users hoping the plane would take flight and drop a few diamonds out of the sky.

“I hope they drop some of them [diamond emoji] here in VA en route to IAD,” one user wrote, and Dulles Airport responded “We’ll let you know if we find any!”

After the photo of the plane went viral on social media, Shakeel posted another photo of a computer-generated diamond-encrusted plane on Instagram, writing, “So my plane has been on the news lately, confirming whether it’s real or not, so before I took off I took another picture just to let you guys know it’s real,” followed by a series of emojis, including the moon, a tongue out, two diamonds and a plane.

“P.s thank you guys !,” she continued. “I truly and honestly made the diamond plane for the love of the trip and the excitement! Never in a million years did I know it’ll end up on news / tv / trending on #twitter all over the place ! So thank you a million times!”

Emirates did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.