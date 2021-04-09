One Feature on This Wooden Side Table Can Turn Any Seat in Your Home into a Desk

Profile Menu
If your home has also become your office over the past year, you've probably spent a good amount of time using your laptop in bed. Instead of trying to balance your computer on your lap with all the other supplies you need, consider adding this wood nightstand with a swivel top to your bedroom.
Available in black, white, and a natural finish, this lift-top nightstand has two drawers, an open shelf, and a side compartment for books and magazines. The swivel top rotates 360 degrees, lifts up, and slants, so you can customize it to your ideal position. Plus, it has borders on the top and bottom to prevent your laptop from sliding off.
Another benefit of this nightstand is that it's on wheels, so you can push it around your bedroom and into other spaces in your home. That means you can use the swivel top side table on the couch during the day and move it next to your bed at night.
"This is the perfect desk for anyone that needs a work station, but has limited space," one reviewer wrote. "You can maneuver the desktop in so many directions, it's very easy to find a comfortable position, and you can raise or lower it quite a bit to work with almost any seating situation. It's easy to move into place when you're ready to work, and easy to just 'put away' when you are finished."
In terms of putting the Amazon nightstand together, the brand includes detailed instructions that direct you to a video and labels each piece with a number, so you can follow along with the guide. One reviewer said the side table was "easier to assemble than expected," and another said it "took about 40 minutes" from start to finish.
This nightstand will give you the freedom to comfortably use your laptop anywhere in your home, and that's something we could all use these days. Shop the Emall Life Wooden Swivel Top Nightstand on Amazon below.
