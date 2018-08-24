Elvis Presley's 1960s Delta Mobile Home (with a Gold Bathtub) Is Up for Auction: See Inside

If you’ve always wanted to live like the King of Rock-n Roll, now might be your chance.

Elvis Presley‘s 1960s Delta mobile home will be available for auction on Saturday, August 25 beginning at 10 a.m. PT, House Beautiful reports. GWS Auctions, an auction house in Beverly Hills, California, is hosting a “Legends: Iconic Film & Music Memorabilia Auction” which will open bids to over 150 iconic items from pop culture history, including Presley’s personal Bible, his Sea-Mist Green Cadillac Seville (which is recorded as the last car he purchased before his death), and his mobile home.

According to the auction site, the 60-inch, two-bedroom mobile home was recently restored to its original fashion. Purchased in 1967 by Elvis and Priscilla Presley, the couple parked it on their “Circle G Ranch” near their home in Graceland. The listing reports that they purchased the ranch as a vacation getaway and even spent part of their honeymoon in the trailer there.

The home is primarily wood all around, with a vintage-style kitchen with pale blue cabinets. According to GWS, the mobile home is currently owned by a museum and has been authenticated, as it will come with original paperwork, including a “notarized bill of sale dated 1967 which was signed by Elvis himself” for anyone who wants to purchase a piece of rock-n-roll history.

Because people can bid online through the GWS website, the current bid is at $13,000 and is expected to rise once the live auction begins.