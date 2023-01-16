Elvis Presley's Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters

The King of Rock and Roll's iconic estate will benefit Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, following her death

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on January 16, 2023 06:15 PM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty for Wonderwall; Mick Hutson/Redferns

Elvis Presley's iconic Memphis, Tenn. mansion, Graceland, will stay in the Presley family.

Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday, the property, which is in a trust, will benefit Lisa Marie's three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirms to PEOPLE.

The King of Rock and Roll's former home was passed down to his only daughter, Lisa Marie, after he died in 1977. It is now open for a variety of tours and overnight stays.

Lisa Marie had two children from her marriage to Danny Keough: Riley, 33, and Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in July 2020. She married Michael Lockwood in 2006 with whom she had her now 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Presley and Lockwood split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death
From L to R: Steve Binder, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Baz Luhrmann, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Austin Butler and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to the official website of Graceland, the estate was left to Lisa Marie in trust when she was only nine years old, and the trust officially dissolved upon her 25th birthday in 1993 giving her full ownership of the home. She then formed The Elvis Presley Trust to manage the property alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and the National Bank of Commerce.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest and died later that day at 54 years old. Priscilla confirmed her daughter's death with PEOPLE.

MEMPHIS, TN - CIRCA 1957: Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

On Friday, it was confirmed that she would be laid to rest at Graceland's Meditation Garden next to her son Benjamin.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read.

It is also the final resting place of Elvis, Elvis' mother Gladys Presley, Elvis' father Vernon Presley and Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Tributes and momentoes are seen next to the marker for Elvis Presley in the Meditation Garden where he is buried alongside his parents and grandmother at his Graceland mansion on August 12, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Elvis Presley, American icon and King of rock n roll, transformed popular culture, sold over a billion records and is idolized as ever on the 40th anniversary of his tragic death. His Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee -- the second most famous home in the United States after the White House -- expects more than 50,000 people to descend for the biggest ever annual celebration of his life 40 years after his death aged 42 on August 16, 1977. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel Ngan / With AFP Story by Jennie MATTHEW: Elvis: 40 years since the death of an American icon (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (4760817bc) Priscilla Presley and Navarone Garibaldi 'Mad Max: Fury Road' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 May 2015
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: David Foster attends the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Inse cordless stick vacuum
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone" launch party hosted by Linda Ramone on April 27, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: La Toya Jackson attends Gladys Knight's 75th birthday party on October 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Lisa Marie Presley attends the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Laurent Rebours/AP/Shutterstock (7261327a) PRESLEY Pop star Michael Jackson and his wife Lisa Marie Presley wave to photographers as they visit the Versailles castle near Paris. Presley and Jackson became close in the early 1990s. They wed amid a swirl of publicity in 1994, after Jackson faced accusations of child molestation (later settled out of court) and canceled concerts for health reasons. They divorced two years later Celeb-Curious Couplings, PARIS, France
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Olivia DeJonge attends the "Elvis" UK Special Screening at BFI Southbank on May 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
