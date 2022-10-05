Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Honeymoon House Hits the Market for $5.6 Million — See Inside!

In 1967, the "King of Rock and Roll" enjoyed married life with his new bride in this Palm Springs home

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on October 5, 2022 03:29 PM
Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house; ELVIS PRESLEY, PRISCILLA PRESLEY
Photo: Chris Miller/One Point Media Group; Courtesy Everett Collection

Elvis Presley couldn't help falling in love with this midcentury modern home.

Dubbed the "House of Tomorrow" by Look magazine in 1962, the home where Elvis and Priscilla Presley honeymooned has officially hit the market for $5.6 million. The couple leased the 4,695-square-foot property for one year just after their wedding in 1967 for a total of $21,000.

The house boasts four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and an at-home spa. With a spaceship-like exterior, the William Krisel-designed home was considered ahead of its time when it was build in 1960. It's futuristic amenities included an indoor kitchen grill, vacuum ports and wall-mounted radios.

Marc Sanders of Compass currently holds the listing.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house
Chris Miller/One Point Media Group

Four circular stones invite guests up to the textured front doors. Inside, the living area features a stone wall lined with built-in seating, facing directly towards the fireplace and floating hearth.

The dining room sits on an elevated platform overlooking the living area. Views of the surrounding mountains and palm trees can be enjoyed through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house
Chris Miller/One Point Media Group

The kitchen includes a massive hood over the oval-shaped center island, which features five built-in burners. A secondary living space equipped with a fireplace sits adjacent to the kitchen.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house
Chris Miller/One Point Media Group

Upstairs, the primary bedroom reveals vast windows along a curved wall highlighting the mountainous landscape. Double sinks line the primary bathroom which also features a generously sized bathtub.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house
Chris Miller/One Point Media Group

Outside, the irregularly shaped pool is equipped with a hot tub and surrounded by a patio with plenty of room for lounging.

Priscilla, now 77, first met Elvis in Germany when she was just 14 years old. He was serving in the army overseas while she lived there with her mom and dad, a U.S. Air Force captain. The couple was married for six years before divorcing in 1973, just four years before Elvis' death.

Of their complicated relationship, Priscilla told PEOPLE in 2021: "I truly cherish the great times. As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities. But as you get older you understand it all."

