Elvira Says L.A. Mansion She Sold Brad Pitt Is Extremely 'Haunted' but 'He Loved It' [Exclusive]

Cassandra Peterson, best known as 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark,' warned Brad Pitt the L.A. home she sold him in 1994 was "haunted." But instead of being afraid, she says, he was "very excited" about it.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Peterson discussed Pitt's immediate fascination with the house, which he bought from her for a reported $1.7 million, and just sold after nearly 30 years for about $40 million.

"We were just kind of warning him that a lot of weird things have been going on there in the house since we moved in," Peterson, 71, recalls to PEOPLE of her sit-downs with Pitt. "And he was very excited about that. He thought that was really cool."

"I've seen people walking around upstairs, for example, real people just walking. One time [a ghost was] sitting downstairs in front of the fireplace, once walking into my bedroom and back out," Peterson recalls of the spectral encounters. In another instance, "We saw a person floating around at the bottom of the pool, things like that."

"I know that sounds nutty. I'm Elvira. I know you expect that from me, right?" the Yours Cruelly, Elvira author says with a laugh, but she insists, "I don't have hallucinations, I wasn't high and I can't explain those things."

Peterson said that the spooky events started happening immediately after she and her ex-husband, musician Mark Pierson, moved into the 29-room mansion. (She's now been in a 21-year relationship with Teresa "T" Wierson, after coming out to her fans in 2021.) The former couple even "had a priest come in to do an exorcism. I had all kinds of things because it was really getting to a point of like, 'I don't know if I can continue to live here,'" she says.

"So we were telling Brad all about that and he loved it. I mean, there are not many buyers who that would be a selling point for, but he was like, 'Oh, that's so awesome.' I love that he appreciated the house so much."

"We got together like three times I think before he bought the house," the horror icon adds, noting that she was nine months pregnant with her now-28-year-old daughter, Sadie Pierson, when Pitt purchased the home from her. "Brad was just wonderful. And I met his mom and dad at one time. They were such sweet people. He was always kind and sweet."

Aside from his enthusiasm for potential supernatural squatters, Peterson says Pitt "was just the perfect person to buy it" because "he's so interested in architecture and this house is just an exquisite house."

In particular, she says Pitt loved the living room and dining room, which had solid mahogany wall panels and copper ceilings. "He just couldn't get over that. We couldn't either," she says. "It was just a stunning house."

The house was in rough shape when Peterson bought it and had even been considered a teardown by developers, but Pitt did "tons and tons of work on it," she says. After selling to the movie star, she bought the property next door and became his neighbor for many years, so she witnessed the home's transformation, including lifting the home off its foundation to install a new base.

Now, after almost three decades of ownership and many renovations and expansions, the Babylon star, 59, has sold the sprawling estate, located in the neighborhood of Los Feliz.

A real-estate source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he was trying to unload the 1.9-acre property off-market for about $40 million in January.

The home is where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, raised their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple split in 2016.

In the midst of ongoing legal troubles with Jolie, Pitt has sparked a new romance with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 32. Most recently, the pair reportedly enjoyed a date night in Paris after the 2023 César Awards on February 24.

The two were first publicly linked in November 2022, when they had been dating for a "few months" according to a source.