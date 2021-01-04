"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," the Tesla businessman tweeted in May

Elon Musk Sells His Last 3 California Homes for $41M Months After Saying He'd 'Own No House'

Elon Musk is starting the new year with a clean real estate slate.

Last year, the 49-year-old businessman began the process of selling his California homes after he vowed earlier in the year to "own no house" in a statement shared on social media. "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," Musk tweeted in May.

Now, the tech billionaire has completed the sales of his last three homes tucked into a Bel-Air cul-de-sac for a combined $40.9 million, according to The Los Angeles Times. All three residences closed a few days before Christmas. The deals bring his total Golden State sales to seven.

Musk listed all of his properties for a combined $137 million, and the homes appeared on Zillow as "for sale by owner," the outlet adds.

According to the Times, Musk sold the first house in June 2020 for $29 million and the second in October for $7 million. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO sold the first house to Chinese billionaire William Ding, per Variety's Dirt.

The second house, which once was once home to the late actor Gene Wilder, was purchased and now belongs to Wilder’s nephew, the outlet adds. In a tweet from May 2020, Musk detailed, "Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any of its soul."

The final three homes all closed in late December. The first, a contemporary mansion, sold for $29.72 million, about $5.5 million more than Musk paid for it in 2016. The house comes complete with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 9,309 square feet.

The second, a Colonial-style house, sold for $6.77 million, or roughly $375,000 more than Musk paid in 2019, per the Times.

The third and smallest sold for $4.43 million.

Musk recently bid the Bay Area adieu and is now living in Texas, months after sparring with state officials in California over Covid-related lockdown orders.

Musk, who recently became the second-richest person in the world, has taken up residence in the Lone Star State, he told Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Matt Murray during the newspaper’s CEO Council annual summit in December.

It remains unclear if girlfriend Grimes, with whom he welcomed son X Æ A-Xii in May, has also made the move with him.