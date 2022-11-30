Ellen Pompeo Shows Off Malibu Dream Home She 'Manifested' Owning Years After First Seeing It

Ellen Pompeo is showing off her dream home that she "manifested" owning.

After scaling back her role as Meredith Grey on ABC's hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo is able to spend more time at her Malibu, Calif., haven, which she shares with husband Chris Ivery and their three children: daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May, and son Eli Christopher.

"I am entering a very exciting phase of my life, if I do say so myself," she tells Architectural Digest in an interview for its January 2023 cover story. "I'm starting on a new show for Hulu in March, but right now I have a lot of free time."

Pompeo and Ivery have called the modern property home since buying it from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman almost 10 years ago. Designed by architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman, who are known for their midcentury style, the actress and the athleisure apparel executive first used it as a place to stay on the weekends.

Reflecting on how the house became her home, Pompeo tells the outlet, "I like to say I manifested this house."

Pompeo first saw the home when it was listed for sale years ago, but says she "couldn't afford" to buy it at the time. "But I didn't tell anyone that," she says.

She admired it from afar and when it was finally listed again in 2013, she bought it.

Boasting views of the Pacific Ocean, the home boasts 3,000 square feet of living space after renovations, and features a front and center courtyard.

Celebrity-favorite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who Pompeo calls her "partner in crime", explains that though they modernized the house, they were intent on maintaining its character.

"We didn't change its flow or footprint," he told Architectural Digest, conceding, "it did require updates."

After their changes, the home's exterior features teak panels and black metal windows and doors that create the illusion of disappearing when opened. Noting that the previous terrazzo floors were "too slippery," Bullard says he exchanged them for solid concrete.

Pompeo also opens up about her own decorating ethos, sharing, "Some people want a sterile home that makes them feel like they're at a spa. But I love design that tells a story."

She wanted the decor to have a lush, seventies vibe. Think, "Big Lincoln Continentals, giant fur coats, thigh-high boots," she jokes.

The de Sede sofa that sits in the living room served as the jumping off point for the entire house, she says. Nearby, there's a cutting table from Yves Saint Laurent's studio. While in the entrance, Pompeo gives a nod to Diana Ross and Grace Jones with photographs of the legends.

Black Agatha marble from Brazil lines the walls of the living room, dining room, and primary suite.

"The book match marble is really striking," Pompeo says of the design, which uses a split piece of stone installed end to end to create a mirror image of the pattern. "It's so dramatic and it sets the perfect tone for everything. It really is art in itself.

The family's footprint will soon expand, as Pompeo and Ivery recently bought the house behind this property as well.

Boasts Bullard, "It will give Ellen a true Malibu estate."

