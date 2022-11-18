Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Cottage for Sale for $6 Million — See Inside!

Ellen DeGeneres is selling another Montecito property.

The former talk show host, 64, has listed the charming cottage, one of many homes she's bought and sold in the area, for $5.85 million. It features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bath, a guest cottage and several outside living areas.

Robert Riskin of Riskin Partners Estates Group currently holds the listing and describes it as "an exceedingly charming 1915 cottage in Montecito's Hedgerow neighborhood. He adds, "The location is fantastic as it provides incredible privacy, but is also within close proximity to the beach and Montecito's lower and upper villages."

A red front door leads into the primary 1,945-square-foot cottage with vaulted ceilings, divided light windows, and original built-ins, according to the listing.

The home features an updated kitchen and bathrooms and an overall modern look and feel.

Rustic dark hardwood floors run throughout the home and lead to a large family room with a fireplace.

The property also includes a tiny 195-square-foot guest house, and another 140-square-foot detached "accessory structure," per the listing.

The house has recently undergone many recent renovations and all the furnishings and decor are available for purchase, according to Riskin.

In April, DeGeneres sold a different California home.

She and her wife Portia de Rossi, 49, found a buyer for a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom Montecito house, which went for $13.5 million, according to Variety's Dirt.

They put the house, which was not their primary residence, on the market for $13.9 million in February after purchasing it four months earlier for $12 million in an off-market deal, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The 3,980-square-foot property, which was also listed by Riskin Partners Group, is built for indoor-outdoor living with retractable glass walls connecting many of the interior spaces to landscaped patios and entertaining areas.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have bought and sold upwards of 20 properties since 2003, according to Architectural Digest. In a 2011 interview with AD, DeGeneres said, "The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then…" de Rossi adds, "Another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."