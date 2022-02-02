DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi purchased the property only four months ago for $12 million, according to property records

Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Home for $13.9 Million After Purchasing It in September

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to another California home.

The talk show host, 64, and wife Portia de Rossi, 49, put a 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom Montecito house on the market for $13.9 million after purchasing the home four months ago for $12 million in an off-market deal, PEOPLE confirms.

DeGeneres's 3,980-square-foot property, which is listed by Riskin Partners Group, is built for indoor-outdoor living with retractable glass walls connecting many of the interior spaces to landscaped patios and entertaining areas.

Ellen Degeneres House for sale Credit: Blake Bronstad/Riskin Partners Estate Group

According to Dirt, the consummate house flipper gave the home a small — and speedy —makeover, before putting it back on the market with a higher price tag in hopes of turning a profit.

Ellen Degeneres House for sale Credit: Blake Bronstad/Riskin Partners Estate Group

The move-in-ready home's great room with a dual-sided fireplace is centrally located while two separate bedroom wings provide privacy.

The open-plan house, which was completed in 2018, also features a modern, all-black kitchen with large windows and top-of-line appliances.

The primary suite includes dual closets and a quartz-lined bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub and two showers, one outdoors.

Ellen Degeneres House for sale Credit: Blake Bronstad/Riskin Partners Estate Group

An oversized studio that could be used as a gym, office or guest house is also part of the sale.

The private .72-acre garden with fountains and lush plantings that are native to the area completes the property.

Ellen Degeneres House for sale Credit: Blake Bronstad/Riskin Partners Estate Group

DeGeneres and de Rossi have bought and sold upwards of 20 properties since 2003, according to Architectural Digest.

Last year, the duo reportedly bought back another home in Montecito that they had previously owned and sold.

Ellen Degeneres House for sale Credit: Blake Bronstad/Riskin Partners Estate Group

In a 2011 interview with AD, DeGeneres said, "The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then…" de Rossi adds, "Another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."