Ellen DeGeneres Is Growing Her Home Line with a 'Serene' Line of Bathroom Fixtures

Ellen DeGeneres is bringing her sense of style to a new avenue of home design!

The talk show host, who also has a successful lifestyle brand, ED Ellen DeGeneres, has announced that she’s launching a new line of bathroom furnishings

For the initial launch, DeGeneres, 62, is teaming up with Greentouch Home to release four collections of vanities, wall cabinets and case goods.

“After launching ED Ellen DeGeneres Home, I am thrilled to be partnering with Greentouch Home and Lowe’s to launch my new line, ED Ellen DeGeneres Bath,” DeGeneres said in a press release. “It’s a collection of vanities for, you guessed it, the bathroom. So whether you’re designing, building, or renovating, ED Ellen DeGeneres Bath can help you complete the look for, again I hope it’s clear, the bathroom.”

Offering up plenty of options, each style — dubbed Anaheim, Greenwell, Lynnmere and Riven — is available in four different sizes and colors.

Additionally, the designs feature a number of countertops and sink styles to choose from, allowing even greater customization.

As for why DeGeneres chose to focus on the bathroom for her latest release, the television host says it’s one room in the house that can often get overlooked.

“Everyone focuses on the kitchen or the bedroom, but I think the bathroom is equally important,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We spend a lot of our time there, so I think it should be a serene place where you can relax.”

Of course, the bathroom can also be a place for funny business.

“I once tried to take a bath in the sink, just to see if I could do it. I couldn’t,” DeGeneres says. “And now Oprah won’t let me use her bathroom anymore.”