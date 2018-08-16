Elle Macpherson Buys $8.1 Million Miami Mansion One Year After Split from Billionaire Husband

Elle Macpherson is moving into a super-sized Miami mansion!

The supermodel and wellness expert, known as “the Body,” 54, just purchased a luxury property in neighboring Coral Gables, Florida, with a serious $8.1 million price tag.

The move comes one year after she split from billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, a Miami real estate developer, after four years of marriage.

Sitting on 1.71 acres, the 9,000-square-foot home features 7 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and an in-ground saltwater pool in the backyard. It’s located inside a private, gated community and includes access to tennis courts and a boat mooring. According to real estate agency Engel & Völkers, the home was previously owned by Eric Malka, the co-founder and CEO of The Art of Shaving.

Macpherson’s new abode has an ultra-modern feel, from its all-white bathrooms to the sleek kitchen with marble countertops and circular orange pendants hanging over the island.

In July, the model was spotted kissing Andrew Wakefield, a disgraced doctor who published a now-retracted study linking vaccines to Autism. Wakefield, 61, was a gastroenterologist in Britain before being removed from the U.K. medical register for unethical behavior, misconduct and fraud.

A Miami modeling source told PEOPLE in July that Macpherson and Wakefield “have been dating for a while and seem to have much in common” after meeting at a business convention in 2017.

“Both are interested in alternative health practices and nutrition and sort of buck the norm to pursue their own idea,” the insider said. “They agree on many health and nutrition issues. But he is not that well known around Miami.”

The source continued: “They have kept things low-key but the romance is not new.”