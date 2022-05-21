This Cooling Pillow on Amazon Is a Side Sleeper's Dream, According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
Calling all side sleepers: A plush cooling pillow that's specifically designed for you is on sale at Amazon.
The Eli & Elm Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow is $26 off right now and backed by hundreds of five-star ratings. The unique curved shape, paired with a removable latex and polyester fiber filling, provides ample support for your neck and conforms to your head to maximize comfort. It already comes fully stuffed, but you can unzip the cotton-blend cover to take some out and adjust the firmness to your liking.
The pillow measures 17 inches by 29 inches, which means it fits in standard and queen size pillowcases. Order the pillow on its own, or, for an additional $8, get it with a pillowcase that perfectly matches its contoured shape.
A pillow like this is made to last way longer than traditional options, according to the brand, which can help save you money in the long run — and you can also save right now while it's on sale.
Buy It! Eli & Elm Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow, $103.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
To keep it in pristine condition, spot clean the pillow itself and remove the cover before machine-washing it on cold and tumble drying with low heat. Avoid using fabric softener and bleach, since it will damage the fabric.
If you're not yet sold, take it from Amazon shoppers — they can't stop raving about it. Several wrote glowing reviews saying things like this pillow is "well worth the money" and a great investment for sleepers with neck pain. One shopper even claimed that the pillow "changed everything," allowing them to get "far better sleep than ever."
If you're a side sleeper searching for a pillow to help relieve pain, you may have met your new best friend. This is the lowest price the Eli & Elm pillow has been in a while, so add it to cart before the deal expires.