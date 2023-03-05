Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Makes Their Bed Feel Like a 'Five-Star Resort,' and It's 37% Off

Just because your mattress is a little stiff and firm, doesn't mean you have to invest in a brand-new one. In fact, you can save that money by grabbing a mattress topper, which is sure to bring new life to even the oldest of mattresses.

Right now, you can grab the Elemuse Cooling Mattress Topper while it's on sale at Amazon. The topper is woven out of a thinly brushed microfiber material that's soft, breathable, and super comfortable. Filled with a snowy-like down-alternative filling, the mattress topper is wonderfully plush and warm, offering support for your hips, shoulders, back, and knees. Since this filling retains less heat than traditional memory foam, you won't wake up coated in sweat in the middle of the night. Plus, the box pattern stitching prevents the filling from moving around.

Thanks to the elastic pocket the topper easily wraps around mattresses, staying in place even if you're the type of sleeper who moves a ton overnight. And when it's time to clean the mattress topper, just toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry it on low heat. Plus, shoppers can choose from sizes twin through RV king.

Amazon

Buy It! Elemuse Queen Cooling Mattress Topper, $63.19 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, with users maintaining that it's like getting a "whole new mattress" and noting that it makes their bed feel like a "five-star resort." One reviewer said, "It is so soft to sleep on," while another enthused: "This has totally changed my night's sleep."

A third user wrote, "So far, my partner and I absolutely love this comforter," adding that it's "super comfortable and cozy." They wrote, "It helps cool down the bed and makes the bed 10 times better." They finished off by saying, "I've noticed I can fall asleep even faster. I do not want to leave this bed."

Head to Amazon to get the Elemuse Cooling Mattress Topper while it's on sale.

