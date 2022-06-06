Score Double Discounts on the Cooling Blanket Shoppers Swear Is 'Straight Magic' for Summer
On a hot and sweaty night, it can be difficult to fall asleep under a traditional blanket without instantly feeling overheated. But as we all know, it can be just as uncomfortable to fall asleep without any blanket at all, which can present a pretty frustrating dilemma.
Amazon shoppers have found a solution with the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket, a throw blanket specially designed to absorb body heat and keep you cool all night long. It's currently on sale and has a coupon for an additional discount, bringing the price to just $26.
Here's how it works: The blanket is made with Japanese arc-chill cool technology on the top side, which takes in heat and cools your skin temperature as you sleep while also transferring moisture from your body to the surface before evaporating it. Meanwhile, the bottom side of the blanket is made from soft, breathable cotton, so you can cozy up with it all night long while the top part does its magic. Come the morning, you'll wake up cooled down, sweat-free, and happily rested, according to customers.
Buy It! Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
In addition to its unique cooling abilities, the blanket one five-star reviewer described as "straight magic" and "worth every penny" is also notable for its four large size options, ability to be used indoors or outdoors (even at a picnic or on a camping trip), and machine-washable material. Color-wise, you can pick from one of eight pretty hues, including gray and blue, which are both on super sale right now.
If that all sounds too good to be true, perhaps the 13,400 five-star ratings Amazon shoppers have given the cooling blanket might help sway you. One shopper called it "as blissful as the cold side of your pillow," adding that it's the "perfect solution" for people who typically get overheated, but also enjoy using blankets to sleep. Another customer wrote that the "blanket has completely changed my comfort level at night," while a third reviewer who bought the blanket for summer raved that "it feels like it's hugging you."
Who wouldn't want that? Here's to many cozy and cool nights in your future thanks to the Elegear cooling blanket.
- This Under-$30 Cutout Swimsuit Can Be Worn Two Different Ways and It Comes in 16 Colors
- Amazon Shoppers Love These 'Super Soft' and 'Flattering' Shorts That Come in 44 Colors — and They're Just $26
- Kate Middleton's Latest Look Included a Trendy Detail That Princess Diana Loved
- Chrissy Teigen Wore the Breezy Pants Trend That Vanessa Hudgens and Kate Middleton Have Been Spotted In