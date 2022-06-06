Score Double Discounts on the Cooling Blanket Shoppers Swear Is 'Straight Magic' for Summer

If that all sounds too good to be true, perhaps the 13,400 five-star ratings Amazon shoppers have given the cooling blanket might help sway you. One shopper called it "as blissful as the cold side of your pillow," adding that it's the "perfect solution" for people who typically get overheated, but also enjoy using blankets to sleep. Another customer wrote that the "blanket has completely changed my comfort level at night," while a third reviewer who bought the blanket for summer raved that "it feels like it's hugging you."