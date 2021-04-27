Amazon Shoppers Say This Desk Chair Is Comfortable for Hours — and It’s Under $100

Apart from being set up for comfort, it’s also adjustable. You can turn the arms of the chair up to 90 degrees, meaning you can flip them upward and get them out of the way if you prefer to. Of course, like with most swivel chairs, the height is adjustable as well. The air rod underneath the cushion seat makes it easy to adjust the chair to your liking. There’s also a swing option, and it works up to 30 degrees to lean back in for when you get a little extra tired at your desk.