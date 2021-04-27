Amazon Shoppers Say This Desk Chair Is Comfortable for Hours — and It’s Under $100
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the doors of workplaces all over the world, our homes became our offices and some serious adjustments had to take place. If it’s looking like you won’t be returning to an office any time soon and your at-home workspace could use a refresh, a new office chair is a great place to start. The Elecwish Swivel Office Chair is perfect for long hours at your computer, attending Zoom meetings, and more.
It’s not always easy to find a chair that’s both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing, but this under $100 model takes both of those concerns off your plate. Not only is it built for remote working, its appearance is a lot more clean and minimalist when compared to traditional clunky office chairs. Depending on your personal taste, the chair comes in white, teal, pink, and shades of gray. The ergonomic design allows for your body to sit easily upright as you continue to work throughout the day, and the cushion is made of sponge linen, making it breathable and supportive.
Buy It! Elecwish Swivel Office Chair, $89.99; amazon.com
Apart from being set up for comfort, it’s also adjustable. You can turn the arms of the chair up to 90 degrees, meaning you can flip them upward and get them out of the way if you prefer to. Of course, like with most swivel chairs, the height is adjustable as well. The air rod underneath the cushion seat makes it easy to adjust the chair to your liking. There’s also a swing option, and it works up to 30 degrees to lean back in for when you get a little extra tired at your desk.
As for its ratings, hundreds of people give this seat the five-star stamp of approval. “I really like this chair. It took about seven minutes to assemble, and it rolls pretty well on carpet which I wasn’t expecting. I really like that the handles can be left up,” shared one shopper. Several customers note that it’s just as ideal as you’d hope for when it comes to those long remote work or school days. “Love it! It’s very comfortable to sit on while attending online lectures for hours every day,” shared another.
Upgrade your home workspace with this affordable swivel chair from Amazon today.
