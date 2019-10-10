Elaine Benes’s Seinfeld townhouse is on the market!

The iconic building — that served as the home for Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ character on the beloved ’90s sitcom — was recently listed for $8.65 million with Sotheby’s International Realty.

The current homeowners, Harry Azorin and Lori Monson, originally purchased the home for $950,000 in 1995, drawn to the building for its historic character.

“We grabbed the house even though it needed work with some of the structure because it just felt right,” Monson told The Wall Street Journal of the many renovations it needed. “The house has a soul.”

For many others, it was instantly recognizable from the “show about nothing,” which first aired in 1989 and documented the lives of four single friends, Elaine, Jerry Seinfeld (playing himself), George Costanza (Jason Alexander) and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).

Image zoom Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

While most of the filming for the show was done before the family moved in, Monson recalls the production team returning to get one last shot of the home for the show’s finale.

“They had to come back and do footage for the final episode of Seinfeld shortly after we moved in because they discovered in their archives they didn’t have a night shot of our house,” Monson revealed.

She also said that many fans of the sitcom would often recognize the building.

“Maybe twice a month, someone would walk by, and they’d say, ‘Is this Elaine’s house?'” she told the outlet. “I would go, ‘How would you know that?'”

Image zoom Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1839, the Chelsea townhouse boasts the “holy trinity” of townhouse features, according to the listing: “exceptional scale, brilliant light, and large front and rear gardens.” The expansive home has 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms across 5 floors.

Image zoom Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Patrick Warburton as David Puddy Joey Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank

Image zoom Yoo Jean Han for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home also features six fireplaces, high ceilings and hand-carved moldings. It’s located a short walk from the Whitney Museum of American Art, near Chelsea Market and the Highline park.

For Seinfeld fans who want to revisit series without a trip to New York City, the show currently lives on Hulu, though Netflix announced earlier this year that all 180 episodes will stream on the platform in 2021.