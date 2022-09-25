Whoa! These 'Hotel-Style' Pillows That Amazon Shoppers Rave About Are Just $5 Apiece Right Now

“It’s the best pillow I’ve purchased in a long time!”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Published on September 25, 2022 07:00 AM

Eiue down alternative bed pillows
Photo: Amazon

When you're crawling under the covers after a long day, the last thing you want to be greeted by is a set of hard, wonky bed pillows. Rather than spend the night tossing and turning and punching your pillow back into shape, opt to grab a new set — without having to spend a ton of money.

Shoppers recommend the Eiue Bed Pillows, and they're currently 39 percent off at Amazon. The pillows are outfitted with a breathable cotton cover and stuffed with a down-alternative microfiber material, making them not only skin-friendly but also incredibly comfortable. Thanks to a mix of hollow and gel fiber, it's plenty balanced, leaving you with a pillow that's both soft and plump. Plus, anyone can use these pillows, whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper.

Each set comes with four pillows that measure 20 by 30 inches, allowing you to put two in one room and another two in the guest room. The pillows will arrive vacuum-sealed, so just make sure to allow up to 24 hours for them to fully unfold.

Eiue down alternative bed pillows
Amazon

Buy It! Eiue Bed Pillows, $19.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

If you ever need to clean the pillows, you can simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry on low so they'll be as good as new. Once you have them set up, be sure to toss on some cozy and silky smooth pillowcases, like this satin set that's still on super sale at Amazon.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers rave about the pillows, calling them "hotel style" and "super soft." One user said, "I slept on these one night and woke up in no pain," while another added: "It's the best pillow I've purchased in a long time!"

A third five-star reviewer put it simply, explaining that they're "obsessed" with these pillows. They explained that once the pillows expand, "they're super soft and squishy." They finished off by saying: "I'm in love. I bought these for the RV but I'm definitely getting more for home!"

Head to Amazon to get the Eiue Bed Pillows while they're just $5 apiece.

